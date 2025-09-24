Cosmic Takeover Tour Coming in 2026

COLUMBUS, OH - Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers, has been named as an official tour stop for the 2026 Cosmic Takeover Tour. After the completely sold out 2025 tour, Cosmic Baseball has begun announcing locations for next season's tour. Huntington Park, located downtown in the beautiful Arena District, will be one of the 2026 tour stops. The fan ticket lottery is live now through the Cosmic Baseball website.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026 in Columbus.

