ICLS Game 2 Watch Party Tonight at PNC Field

Published on September 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hosting a watch party in the Geisinger Champions Club tonight for Game 2 of the International League Championship Series. The RailRiders beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 lead in this best-of-three set and can clinch the third International League title in franchise history with a win tonight.

Tonight's watch party is open to the public and presented by PrimoHoagies. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a first pitch slated for 7:05 at Jacksonville's VyStar Ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the video board and throughout the Geisinger Champions Club.

A cash bar will be available. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

With a win this evening, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would claim its first title since 2016 and advance to the Triple-A National Championship Game on Saturday, September 27, in Las Vegas. For more information, call the RailRiders front office at (570) 969- BALL.







