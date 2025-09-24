Cosmic Takeover Tour Is Touching Down at Sahlen Field in 2026
Published on September 24, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
After the completely sold out 2025 Tour, Cosmic Baseball is excited to start announcing the locations the organization will be going in the 2026 season! Sahlen Field is one of the spots joining the Cosmic Takeover Tour next year, and fans can enter the ticket lottery now through our website, ChiliPeppersBaseball.com, as well as at Bisons.com/Cosmic.
As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026.
Information regarding dates, ticketing, and more will be announced soon. Fans looking to stay up to date with news regarding the Sahlen Field tour stop should stayed tuned to Bisons.com or follow the Bisons on social media (@BuffaloBisons)!
