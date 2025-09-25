Jacksonville Pushes RailRiders to Game Three

Published on September 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 6-4 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Game 2 of the International League Championship Series on Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark. Jacksonville built an early advantage that the RailRiders could not overcome to even this best-of-three series at one win apiece.

Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second off Allan Winans. Kemp Alderman doubled and scored on a sac fly for the first run of the night. With two down, former Yankees' farmhand Jared Serna reached on an error and crossed on a two-base hit from Jack Winkler.

In the top of the third, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game at 2-2. J.C. Escarra walked, and Bryan De La Cruz doubled. A groundout plated Escarra and Brennen Davis doubled in De La Cruz to tie the game.

Kemp Alderman and Matthew Etzel hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the bottom of the third to put the Jumbo Shrimp up 4-2. Jacksonville added a run on a pair of hits in the bottom of the fourth to build a 5-2 lead.

Jorbit Vivas launched a two-run homer 385 feet to right off Patrick Monteverde in the sixth to narrow the RailRiders' deficit to one at 5-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on an insurance run on a double, steal and wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth.

Winans (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits over 3.2 innings. Matt Pushard (1-0) garnered the win with two scoreless innings to end the game.

RailRiders batters walked 10 times on Wednesday, but the club went 1-13 with runners in scoring position and left 14 on base.

The third and deciding game of this best-of-three International League Championship Series is scheduled for Thursday at 7:05 P.M.

International League Championship Series

