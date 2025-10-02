RailRiders Add Reilly as President and GM

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Diamond Baseball Holdings are pleased to announce that Shawn Reilly has been welcomed as the new President/ General Manager of the RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Longtime GM Katie Beekman remains with the team and transitions to a new role as VP of Operations, providing the RailRiders front office with continuity and an enhanced leadership structure.

"I am honored to join this outstanding franchise," Reilly said. "For 36 years, this team in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has created lasting memories, including so many more this past season, while exemplifying the values of Minor League Baseball. I look forward to building on that tradition, meeting members of the community, and working to enhance the organization's success while expanding the potential of RailRiders baseball throughout NEPA."

Reilly most recently served as President/ General Manager of the Frontier League's New York Boulders. A co-founder and owner of the club since 2011, he helped establish the Boulders as one of the league's flagship franchises. His baseball career began with the Niagara Falls Rapids in 1992. After leading the Jamestown Jammers in 1993, Reilly served as General Manager of the New York Mets' Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie for two years. Before returning to baseball, he spent 15 years as Senior Vice President at Core Communities in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where he played a key role in developing the nationally recognized master-planned communities of St. Lucie West and Tradition.

A native of Niagara Falls, New York, Reilly earned his MBA from Niagara University.

"We're excited to welcome Shawn Reilly to the RailRiders. He brings a distinguished track record of leadership in professional baseball and community development, and we're confident he will build upon the strong foundation already established in Northeast Pennsylvania," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We also want to recognize Katie Beekman for her exemplary service and steadfast leadership as General Manager. We're grateful she will continue to lend her experience and expertise as VP of Operations. With Shawn's vision and Katie's ongoing contributions, the RailRiders are exceptionally well-positioned to set the standard for a best-in-class Triple-A franchise."

Beekman will continue to build on her 15 years with the RailRiders as she transitions to her role as VP of Operations. She remains in a senior leadership role while continuing to oversee PNC Field, focusing on key partners and developing the club's relationship with the New York Yankees. This new position also allows Beekman more flexibility and opportunity to spend time with her family, a rarity in Minor League Baseball.

"I've been working in sports for more than 25 years," Beekman said. "My favorite part has always been finding ways to bring families together to make memories, but all those late nights under the lights and early morning tarp pulls have meant missing some of the big things with my own family. I'm excited that my new role will allow me to continue to do what I love and offers more flexibility for my work-life balance."

