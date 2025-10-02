Gwinnett Stripers Partner with Dippin' Dots for "Boo at the Ballpark" on October 25

Published on October 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are partnering with Dippin' Dots to host Boo! at the Ballpark, a community Halloween event at Coolray Field on Saturday, October 25.

Parking and entry are free, but fans must secure their tickets online in advance.

The all-ages event, running from 1-5 p.m., includes:

Trick-or-Treating on the Main Concourse - Bring your costumed kiddos to receive candy, treats, and other prizes from the Stripers, local businesses, and community partners.

Beer Garden - Enjoy a frosty cold one from the comfort of the Coca-Cola Front Porch. Purchase a wristband (six drink tasting tickets) for $25 in advance, or $30 the day-of.

Food & Drink - For fans bringing an appetite that candy can't satisfy, Coolray Field's concession stands will be open for food and drink purchases.

Costume Wiffle Ball - Aim for the fences in this on-going wiffle ball game in the outfield. Kids 12 and under are invited to play, as long as you're wearing a costume.

Hay Rides - Take a relaxing ride around the warning track and parking lot in a hay-filled trailer.

Tie Dying - For just $15, design your own tie-dye t-shirt.

Team Store - Get ready for fall with a Stripers sweatshirt, hat, or other gear available for purchase in Bobby's Tackle Team Store.

More Halloween Fun - Apple bobbing, face painting, kids inflatable games, and much more.

For local businesses or organizations that would like to get involved in trick-or-treating, call 678-277-0321.







