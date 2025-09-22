Gwinnett Stripers' Lucas Braun Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Minor League Baseball today named Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Lucas Braun the International League Pitcher of the Week for September 15-21.

The 24-year-old Braun made one start during the week, pitching 7.0 scoreless, two-hit innings and striking out three for the win on September 17 vs. Indianapolis. He combined with two relievers on a two-hit shutout as the Stripers won 5-0.

From September 15-21, Braun ranked among qualifying International League leaders in WHIP (1st, 0.43), ERA (T-1st, 0.00), BAA (4th, .095), and innings (T-10th, 7.0).

It is the first career International League weekly award for Braun, ranked the Atlanta Braves' No. 12 prospect by MLB.com. He is the third Gwinnett pitcher to win the award in 2025, joining Nathan Wiles (May 26-June 1) and JR Ritchie (August 25-31).

Braun, the Braves' sixth-round pick in 2023 out of Cal State Northridge, went 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA (3 ER in 19.0 IP), 0.68 WHIP, .150 BAA, four walks, and 11 strikeouts over three starts during his Triple-A debut with Gwinnett this season.







