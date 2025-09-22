Sam Bernabe Steps Back as Iowa Cubs General Manager; Randy Wehofer Promoted to Lead Day-To-Day Operrations

Published on September 22, 2025

DES MOINES, IA - After serving as General Manager of the Iowa Cubs since 1987, Sam Bernabe is stepping back from his role in daily operations as he eases into retirement. He will remain Team President and continue to support Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), owners of the Triple-A club, in a consulting capacity.

Randy Wehofer, who just completed his 18th season with the Iowa Cubs and 27th in Minor League Baseball, has been promoted to General Manager and will oversee the organization's day-to-day operations. Wehofer has served as Assistant GM since 2018.

Bernabe shared the news with his staff Sunday afternoon at Principal Park following the team's final game of the season.

Bernabe just completed his 42nd season in Minor League Baseball - all with the Iowa Cubs - starting as an intern, then quickly working his way up to General Manager, Team President, and part of the ownership group (2000-2021).

"It's been a great run for me. I'm humbled and honored to have been this team's General Manager. There hasn't been one single minute out of the 42 years of being a part of the Iowa Cubs and the Chicago Cubs organization that I would trade or change," Bernabe said. "The time has come to pass the GM torch to Randy Wehofer and move into a lesser role with the company and a bigger role as a grandpa, father and husband. I will continue as President of the Iowa Cubs and help the team and our ownership group any way I can to continue to promote the great game of baseball."

He added: "Randy will be great as the GM. I have nothing but full confidence in his ability to lead the team and the operation to the next level of excellence and creativity."

Before becoming Assistant GM, Wehofer served as Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Iowa Cubs from 2008-2017, calling more than 1,400 games. His career also includes nine seasons with the Burlington Bees, where he worked as both broadcaster and Assistant GM of Baseball Operations. He has also done radio play-by-play with the Kansas City Royals and spring training broadcasts for the Chicago Cubs. He plays the radio broadcaster in the film "Sugar" (2008). Wehofer grew up in Palos Hills, a southwest suburb of Chicago, and graduated from the University of Miami (FL) in 1997 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

"I am excited and honored to accept this opportunity to expand my role with the Iowa Cubs," Wehofer said. "Sam has built the Iowa Cubs into a flagship organization in Minor League Baseball. I appreciate the trust from him and DBH leadership to allow me the chance to build on that foundation. We have a great staff and great relationships with the city of Des Moines, the Chicago Cubs, our sponsors and fans. My goal is to make sure that continues and to find ways to grow in the vibrant city and region we call home."

Bernabe will continue to have an office at Principal Park as he works with DBH clubs across the country. The Iowa Cubs were the first of 45 Minor League teams DBH has acquired.

"Sam Bernabe is not only an absolute legend in Minor League Baseball, but also an incredible friend and partner to all of us at DBH," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "He has been a driving force behind so much of the success we've achieved as an organization, and anyone who's had the pleasure of working with Sam knows he is a class act, a wonderful mentor, and the true definition of a team player. While his shoes will be nearly impossible to fill, we are excited for him to enjoy this next chapter. We have full faith in Randy to carry forward Sam's legacy and continue to elevate the Iowa Cubs as one of the premier clubs in Minor League Baseball."

A West Des Moines Valley High School graduate, Bernabe studied sports management at Western Illinois University after earning his education degree from the University of Iowa. He also attended Grand View College and Southwestern Community College, receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award from Grand View in 2011.

His career achievements include being named American Association Executive of the Year (1993), Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year (2008), and Baseball America Minor League Executive of the Year (2014). Under his leadership, the Iowa Cubs received Minor League Baseball's John H. Johnson President's Award (2002) and the Larry MacPhail Award (1986).

Bernabe also served as chairman of the board of trustees of Minor League Baseball, represented the Pacific Coast League, and sat on multiple committees, including the Triple-A Marketing Committee, the National Association of Professional Baseball Marketing Committee, and the Professional Baseball Playing Rules Committee.

He oversaw the demolition of old Sec Taylor Stadium in the fall of 1991 and the construction of the new stadium - on the same site - all in just 212 days. The stadium (now Principal Park) opened in April 1992 and has undergone numerous improvements since to remain one of the top venues in Minor League Baseball.

Bernabe's family includes his wife Mary, son Nick, daughter-in-law Kate, and grandson Samuel. Nick also works in professional baseball as Assistant GM of the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

"I want to thank the Chicago Cubs and all they have done for me and for baseball fans in central Iowa. I want to thank the City of Des Moines and their partnership, the countless sponsors and season-ticket holders who have supported our efforts, my baseball colleagues and mentors, my partners at DBH, and the best staff in Minor League Baseball - past and present - who I've had the privilege to work alongside. And most importantly, I want to thank my family and my wife Mary for allowing me to do the job that I love for as long as I have. Thank you all for a great run!"

The Iowa Cubs open the 2026 season at Principal Park on March 27, hosting the Columbus Clippers.







