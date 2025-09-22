IronPigs Reign Supreme as 2025 MiLB Attendance Champions

Published on September 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are proud to announce they have claimed a third consecutive Minor League Baseball (MiLB) attendance crown, drawing 585,167 fans to Coca-Cola Park during the 2025 season.

The IronPigs led in total attendance, while also leading average attendance at 8,242. It marks the 2nd time in 3 years (2023) the 'Pigs have been the outright MiLB attendance champions (leading both total and average) and 3rd straight season they have led in total attendance. This is the 9th time that the franchise has led MiLB in either overall or average attendance. No other team in MiLB averaged over 8,000 fans this season.

"I'm continually amazed at our fans and their persistent support of our team," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "To lead Minor League Baseball 3 straight years in attendance in our 17th season is an astonishing feat. There are many reasons why we've been able to sustain success - especially our partners at Lehigh County, the Philadelphia Phillies, our business partners and amazing staff. But it's our fans and guests that drive us to improve and succeed every year."

It has been a banner year attendance wise for the 'Pigs as they also welcomed their 10 Millionth fan thru the gates on September 2nd, becoming the fastest team in the Modern Era of MiLB to reach the milestone.

The IronPigs had 21 capacity sellouts (10,100 fans) this season as well as 39 sellouts (8,364 fans). This brings the total to 278 capacity sellouts all-time and 689 sellouts all-time.

The IronPigs will begin their defense of their attendance crown when they open the 2026 season on March 27th, 2026 when they play host to the Toledo Mud Hens at Coca-Cola Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.