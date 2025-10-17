IronPigs Reveal Promotional Slate for Illumination

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the promotional calendar for Illumination at Coca-Cola Park, running from November 14th, 2025 thru January 3rd, 2026, presented by Service Electric.

The 41-night event will take place nightly from 6-9pm (5-9pm on Nov. 28, 29 & Dec. 6,13,20) and feature nearly ONE AND A HALF MILLION holiday lights, over 300,000 more than the inaugural year! Every 15-20 minutes, a dazzling synchronized music and light show will take place featuring a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music.

In addition to the lights, the IronPigs have a full slate of promotions, theme nights, giveaways and more lined up for the entire holiday season. The preliminary promotions calendar for Illumination is listed below. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Building on a wildly successful debut, Illumination has added various new entertainment options in addition to the spectacular lights show to help create the greatest holiday experience in the Lehigh Valley! Guests will now be able to partake in a traditional carousel ride or even take a hayride with Mrs. Claus during their visit! For those with a competitive side, or even those looking for a truly unique experience, curling lanes have been added and are available for rent.

Joining Mrs. Claus as nightly new characters will be the Grinch and Cousin Eddie! Guests will have even more opportunities to snap the perfect flick for their holiday cards with additional sELFie stations. Building on a successful debut, the food menu at Illumination will also feature new additions with even more holiday treats. Plus, a new large, heated dining tent will be available for guests to relax to enjoy their food.

Tickets can be purchased now by going to illuminationlv.com Ticket Sales are limited for each night of Illumination and guests are encouraged to purchase in advance. Day of event ticket prices will also increase $2 per ticket. In addition to heated Igloos which seat up to 10 guests, indoor Nutcracker Suites are on sale allowing guests the opportunity to enjoy a holiday-themed all-you-can-eat menu for groups of 30 or more.

Illumination Promotions

November 14, 2025

Opening Night: Come celebrate the first night of Illumination! Holiday Ornaments (First 500 Adults 18 & over) giveaway presented by Service Electric. Live Ice Sculpting!

November 16, 2025

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

November 21, 2025

Live Camel Appearance and Photo Opportunity, 500 Crayola Experience Tickets Giveaway presented by Crayola

November 23, 2025

Winter Beanies Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 500 adults 18 & over)

November 28, 2025

Live Camel Appearance and Photo Opportunity

November 30, 2025

Trapper Hat Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 3, 2025

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

December 4, 2025

Christmas Karaoke: Get into the holiday spirit by belting out your favorite holiday tunes with Christmas Karaoke!

December 5, 2025

Santa Night: Come Celebrate All Things Santa Claus!

Santa Cap Giveaway (First 500 Adults 18 & Over)

Live Camel Appearance and Photo Opportunity

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Appearance

December 6, 2025

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Appearance

December 7, 2025

Gingerbread House Competition: Compete in our first-ever gingerbread competition - open to all ages!

December 9, 2025

500 Crayola Experience Tickets Giveaway presented by Crayola

December 10, 2025

Winter Beanies Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 11, 2025

Ugly Sweater Night presented by Air Products

December 12, 2025

Live Camel Appearance and Photo Opportunity

December 13, 2025

Fill Santa's Sleigh: Help spread holiday cheer by filling up Santa's sleigh! IronPigs Charities will donate all toy donations to local children in need.

December 16, 2025

Winter Beanies Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 17, 2025

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

December 18, 2025

Hawaiian Christmas: Make it a tropical holiday and pop on a lei, as Illumination goes on Island Time with a Hawaiian theme!

Hawaiian Lei Giveaway (First 500)

December 19, 2025

Pajama Party: Get cozy and take in the lights show by dressing up in your favorite PJs to take a stroll thru Illumination!

Goat Appearances with Snuggling Opportunities!

December 21, 2025

Let it Snow: Experience Illumination with a true winter feel as we make it snow at Coca-Cola Park!

December 24, 2025

Christmas Eve: Start your new holiday tradition and join us for a magical Christmas Eve celebration filled with festive cheer, heartwarming moments and holiday joy!

December 28, 2025

Trapper Hat Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 30, 2025

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

December 31, 2025

Family Friendly New Years Eve Celebration: Come ring in the New Year with fireworks at Illumination! Fireworks begin at 8pm with 2026 glasses (eyewear) handed out!

January 3rd, 2026:

Closing Night: Come say good-bye to all of your favorite holiday friends as Illumination 2025 comes to a close!

