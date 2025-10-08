IronPigs Announce Illumination Ticket Package Collaboration with Christkindlmarkt

Published on October 8, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Get access to two of the Lehigh Valley's premier winter attractions as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced an exclusive ticket package featuring a ticket to Illumination presented by Service Electric and one ticket to Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial!

Each package purchased will get you (1) ticket to the IronPigs Illumination Presented by Service Electric and (1) ticket to Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial. Also included in the package is (1) Free Hot Cocoa provided by Illumination and (1) Free Movie Pass at Steel Stacks provided by Christkindlmarkt. Packages are $24 (plus taxes & fees) for all dates in November while dates in December are $28 (plus taxes & fees). Tickets will be for the same day for both locations.

Ticket packages may be purchased. Package is available for purchase on any Thurday, Friday or Sunday date in November/December.

The Hot Cocoa voucher at Illumination can be picked up when you arrive at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. More information about Illumination can be found at IlluminationLV.com

When you arrive at Christkindlmarkt, make sure to stop by the Information Desk and show your receipt to receive your film pass.

Illumination, presented by Service Electric, is a walk-thru Holiday Lights experience hosted by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park with nearly ONE AND A HALF MILLION lights, where you'll be immersed in a winter wonderland featuring dazzling themed light displays, synchronized shows, and festive activities. Illumination begins on November 14th and runs all the way thru January 3rd, 2026!

Christkindlmarkt, presented by Univest Financial®, is a one-of-a-kind family event that celebrates the spirit of the season in Bethlehem, Pa.

Twice recognized as one of the best holiday markets in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, this heart-warming holiday event features:

Handmade works by some of the nation's finest artisans.

Käthe Wohlfahrt, offering handmade ornaments, nutcrackers and collectibles from Germany.

And much more festive fun!

Christkindlmarkt 2025 season presented by Univest Financial begins on Friday, November 14 and runs weekends until December 21.

Once the package is purchased, you will receive an email with your Christkindlmarkt and movie pass tickets in approximately 2-3 days from the date of package purchase.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from October 8, 2025

IronPigs Announce Illumination Ticket Package Collaboration with Christkindlmarkt - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.