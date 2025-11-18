IronPigs and Bach Choir of Bethlehem Announce 'Let Freedom Sing' at Coca-Cola Park

Published on November 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Bach Choir of Bethlehem are teaming up for 'Let Freedom Sing' a first-of-its-kind musical extravaganza celebrating America's 250th birthday, coming to Coca-Cola Park on May 27th, 2026 at 7 p.m.

The IronPigs and Bach Choir of Bethlehem have collaborated to bring a choral experience to the community, uniting over 5,000 voices from across the region in celebration of America's 250th birthday. This event brings together adult, community, and school choirs from the Lehigh Valley and surrounding counties for an unforgettable evening of patriotic music honoring our nation's history.

"I'm thrilled to help bring this once-in-lifetime event to life," said IronPigs President/General Manager Kurt Landes. "To hear and see Coca-Cola Park filled with local and regional choirs all passionately celebrating our country's 250th anniversary with song will be impactful and unique. This represents a true patriotic community sing-along - a first for the Lehigh Valley - that will be remembered by participants forever."

In the spirit of America 250, this celebration emphasizes connection, pride, and shared heritage. Each song will be presented prior to its performance providing for the song's history and introduction. The show will be headlined by the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, led by conductor Christopher Jackson. The grand finale will bring all participants together in a powerful community sing-along culminating with a fireworks display. Festivities will also include the IronPigs' signature on-field entertainment. Let Freedom Sing promises to be an example of what's possible when communities unite in celebration.

"At its heart, this event is about bringing people together," said Leela Breithaupt, Executive Director of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem. "We are honored and excited to partner with the IronPigs to unite thousands of voices from across our region in a celebration of American community, resilience, and shared history. The America 250 milestone invites all of us to lift our voices in harmony, celebrate our nation's heritage, and showcase the strength of singing together."

School, community, and adult choirs from surrounding areas are invited to join the event featuring patriotic music honoring America's history, including arrangements created by local composers. Choral groups must have a minimum of 20 members (including singers and guests). The two largest groups participating in the Let Freedom Sing will be invited to sing on-field in a solo performance! If your choir (school, church, community, etc.) is interested in participating, please contact Alaina Swartz (aswartz@bach.org, (610) 866-4382 ext. 116) with the Bach Choir to reserve a spot in this event. Cost per participant is $13, which includes admission, sheet music, and a commemorative Let Freedom Sing baseball cap. Spots are extremely limited and are expected to sell out. Please contact the Bach Choir of Bethlehem immediately should you have interest in participating in this extraordinary event.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale in late January 2026. Suites and Hospitality Areas are available for reservation immediately and inquiries may be made to Andy Beuster, Vice President of Ticket Sales for the IronPigs (abeuster@ironpigsbaseball.com, 610-841-1208).

Community partners who may be interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact IronPigs President & General Manager, Kurt Landes (klandes@ironpigsbaseball.com, 610-841-1210).

Current sponsors include: The Baker Foundation, Air Products and B. Braun.

Parking for this historic event will be free with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.







International League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.