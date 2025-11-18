Gwinnett Stripers Unveil Holiday Gift Deals

Published on November 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are rolling out deals on 2026 tickets just in time for the holiday season!

Starting on Black Friday (November 28) and running through December 31, the Stripers are offering two different discounted ticket options:

Triple Play Holiday Pack

Starting at just $48, secure your seat to three exciting 2026 Stripers games including:

Opening Night (March 27) - Be there for all the fun and festivities as the Stripers take the field for the first time this season.

Drake Baldwin Bobblehead Giveaway (June 6) - Collect this exclusive bobblehead of former Striper, current Atlanta Brave, and 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin.

Saturday Giveaway (August 8) - Don't miss your chance to receive another Premium Giveaway item.

Triple Play Holiday Packs are available in both the Field Box for $48 ($64 value) and the Infield Box for $57 ($76 value).

Festive Flex Pack

It's the ultimate gift of flexibility, with discounts up to 40%. Use all 10 vouchers for one game, one or 10 separate games, or any combination in between. These vouchers are available in two prime seating locations:

Field Box for $112 (a $180 value)

Infield Box for $133 (a $220 value)

To celebrate Black Friday, the Stripers will waive all fees for purchases of both packs at GoStripers.com/holiday between November 28 and December 1.

In addition to these holiday offers, the Stripers also have 2026 Finatics Memberships on sale now. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.







