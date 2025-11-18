WooSox '26 Tickets for Opening Weekend and April & May Go on Sale "Black Friday," November 28

Published on November 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Worcester Red Sox tickets for Opening Weekend and April & May will go on sale "Black Friday," November 28, the earliest date in club history. In addition, tickets for "6/7 Day" (June 7) will be included. Fans attending that game receive bobbleheads of Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth. Popular UniBank Fireworks return every Friday night, and colorful "Art of the Woo" jerseys debut on "508 Day" (May 8).

Tickets will be available at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison Street, and by calling (508) 500-8888.

In advance of Black Friday, all WooSox fans with a MyTickets Account will receive $10 of ballpark credit via an email from the Worcester Red Sox that can be applied to their ticket purchases. The special offer is valid on Black Friday through Monday, December 1, at 11:59 p.m. Ticket prices start at just $5.

The Ticket Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday, and the WooSox Team Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Opening Day is Friday, March 27, at 4:05 p.m., followed by the first of the UniBank Fireworks shows, set to "The Music of the Red Sox." Additional springtime themes are "The Best of Benito," featuring hits by Bad Bunny, April 10 (6:05 p.m.); "Sparks Fly: A Night for Showgirls," featuring hits by Taylor Swift, April 24 (6:05 p.m.); the first-ever Grateful Dead night on May 8 (6:05 p.m.); and the music of Star Wars, May 22 (6:05 p.m.).

Popular promotions returning this year are Tail-Waggin' Tuesdays, when fans can bring their pups to Polar Park; Taco & Tequila Tuesdays, presented by Teremana, when fans can enjoy a Whopping Walking Taco and a margarita for just $15; First Responder Wednesdays, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four complimentary general admission tickets when presenting their credentials at the Ticket Office; a Sunset Catch on the Field following every Saturday game; and Kids Run the Bases after every Sunday game.

Fans can meet a pair of WooSox players and receive autographs after the games on Wednesday, April 8 (12:05 p.m.), Wednesday, May 6 (11:05 a.m.), and Thursday, May 21 (11:05 a.m.). Fans will have additional opportunities to interact with the players in the summertime. All player autograph opportunities are presented by DCU.

On Sunday, March 29 (1:05 p.m.), the WooSox will host their first of three springtime Bark in the Park dates, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester. The other dates are Sunday, April 12 (1:05 p.m.) and Saturday, May 23 (4:05 p.m.).

The WooSox are once again home during Worcester Public Schools' spring break and will present School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo, Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26. On "Tendy Tuesday" April 21 (6:05 p.m.), children 12 and under can enjoy free chicken tenders and fries.

In honor of "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks on April 24 (6:05 p.m.), the WooSox will host a pre-game party for "Showgirls" to enjoy new and old hits by the future Mrs. Kelce, make and trade friendship bracelets, and partake in face painting and other fun activities.

On 508 Day, Friday, May 8 (6:05 p.m.), WooSox players will debut their "Art of the Woo" jerseys that pay tribute to Worcester's rich arts and culture scene.

On 6/7 Day, Sunday, June 7 (1:05 p.m.), the club will give away 5,000 bobbleheads depicting Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth, to complete fans' bobblehead collection of the Central MASScots. The club gave away bobbleheads of Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, and Roberto the Rocket in previous seasons. June 7 is also Heart Health Awareness Day.

In addition to Heart Health, the WooSox will seek to raise awareness for several other causes throughout the spring: Endometriosis Awareness on Thursday, April 9 (6:05 p.m.); Autism Acceptance on Saturday, April 25 (4:05 p.m.); Nurses Appreciation on Thursday, May 7 (6:05 p.m.); Brain Tumor Awareness on Saturday, May 9 (4:05 p.m.); Mental Health Awareness on Tuesday, May 19 (6:05 p.m.); Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness on Friday, May 22 (6:05 p.m.); and Military Appreciation on Sunday, May 24 (1:05 p.m.).

The WooSox, who open their sixth season in Worcester at Polar Park on Friday, March 27, against the Syracuse Mets, will reveal their summer promotions at a later date.

A list of WooSox promotions for Opening Weekend and April & May (plus June 7) follows.

Friday, March 27 (4:05 p.m.): Opening Day! Opening Day Photo Giveaway. UniBank Fireworks: The Music of the Red Sox.

Saturday, March 28 (4:05 p.m.): Meet the Team Party for Royal Wooters Members. Sunset Catch on the Field.

Sunday, March 29 (1:05 p.m.): Bark in the Park, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester. Post-game Easter egg hunt on the field with the Easter Bunny and the Central MASScots in honor of Easter on April 5. Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, April 7 (6:05 p.m.): Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana. Tail-Waggin' Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 8 (12:05 p.m.): Player Autographs after the game, presented by DCU. First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid.

Thursday, April 9 (6:05 p.m.): Endometriosis Awareness Night.

Friday, April 10 (6:05 p.m.): WooSox transform into Los Wepas de Worcester. UniBank Fireworks: "The Best of Benito" (hits by Bad Bunny).

Saturday, April 11 (4:05 p.m.): Italian Heritage Day. Sunset Catch on the Field.

Sunday, April 12 (1:05 p.m.): Bark in the Park, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester. A Celebration of Jackie Robinson. Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, April 21 (6:05 p.m.): Tendy Tuesday - Kids Eat Free. Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana. Tail-Waggin Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 22 (3:05 p.m.): WooSox Foundation Day on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the debut of the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van. A celebration of Earth Day. First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid.

Thursday, April 23 (12:05 p.m.): Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day. Player Autographs after the game, presented by DCU.

Friday, April 24 (6:05 p.m.): "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls, including a pre-game party.

Saturday, April 25 (4:05 p.m.): Autism Acceptance Day. Sunset Catch on the Field.

Sunday, April 26 (1:05 p.m.): Polish Heritage Day. Lancaster and Webster Town Takeover. Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, May 5 (6:05 p.m.): WooSox transform into Los Wepas de Worcester, and pre-game ceremonies celebrate the culture of Mexico on Cinco de Mayo. Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana. Tail-Waggin' Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 6 (11:05 p.m.): AbbVie STEM Day. Player Autographs after the game, presented by DCU. First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid.

Thursday, May 7 (6:05 p.m.): Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Salmon Health.

Friday, May 8 (6:05 p.m.): Art of the Woo jerseys debut in honor of 508 Day. Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks. National Baseball Poetry Festival.

Saturday, May 9 (4:05 p.m.): Brain Tumor Awareness Day, featuring a pre-game walk to raise awareness, and a post-game lantern festival on the field, presented by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. National Baseball Poetry Baseball Festival. Sunset Catch on the Field.

Sunday, May 10 (1:05 p.m.): A Mother's Day celebration. Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, May 19 (6:05 p.m.): Mental Health & Wellness Night, presented by the YMCA of Central Massachusetts. Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana. Tail-Waggin' Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 20 (6:05 p.m.): Albanian Heritage Night. First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid.

Thursday, May 21 (11:05 p.m.): AbbVie STEM Day. Player Autographs after the game, presented by DCU.

Friday, May 22 (6:05 p.m.): Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night. UniBank Fireworks featuring the music of the Star Wars franchise.

Saturday, May 23 (4:05 p.m.): Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Bark in the Park, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester. Sunset Catch on the Field.

Sunday, May 24 (1:05 p.m.): Military Appreciation Day, featuring the debut of the WooSox' patriotic jerseys.







