Banana Ball Returns to Coca-Cola Park in 2026

Published on October 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that Coca-Cola Park will be hosting Banana Ball once again in 2026 as the Firefighters and Party Animals come to the Lehigh Valley on August 7th & 8th, 2026!

Opportunities to purchase tickets for the two games will be conducted via lottery. Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on November 1, 2025.  Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets.  A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll have an opportunity to continue through the verification process. You can find the Ticket Lottery List at http://www.bananaball.com/tickets.

The Ticket Lottery List will stay open until October 31, 2025. There is no guarantee to have the opportunity to purchase tickets if fans join the Ticket Wait List, but fans will be notified if tickets do become available. Standard tickets start at $35 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $100. No hidden fees, no tax, all bananas.  Tickets are only available through the official lottery on http://www.bananaball.com/tickets. Any tickets for sale outside of this platform are likely fraudulent.

Any fan interested in group hospitality areas to reach out to the IronPigs ticket department 610-841-PIGS (7447) for availability and pricing.

The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters turned Coca-Cola Park into Bananaland on July 5th & 6th, 2025, giving the Lehigh Valley one of the greatest shows it has ever seen. Now back for a second straight year, the IronPigs are excited to once again give fans a chance to go bananas!

Since the inception of Banana Ball in 2021, the highly competitive, fast paced, adrenaline injected version of baseball has been featured on the ESPN+ series 'Bananaland', HBO Real Sports and NESN as well as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, LA Times and many others.

Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away lulls and lengthy pauses, delivering a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Banana Ball has 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out. Fans can learn more about Banana Ball here.

