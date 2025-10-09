Jumbo Shrimp Receive Ceremonial Proclamation, Key to City from Mayor Deegan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2025 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were honored by Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan in a special ceremony Thursday at City Hall, with the club receiving a ceremonial proclamation and key to the city for its extraordinary 2025 season.

"We are so proud of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Triple-A National Championship and International League Championship," said Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan. "Their 2025 season stands as a testament to the talent and perseverance of the players, coaches, and staff, as well as the community pride of Crustacean Nation fans. We are honored to celebrate the team by declaring 'Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Day' and presenting them with a key to the city."

The 2025 Jumbo Shrimp finished the regular season 89-61, earning the most wins for a Jacksonville club since 1964, as well as tying for the fourth-most victories in a season in Jacksonville Minor League Baseball history, which dates back to 1904. The club bested Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the International League Championship Series to win their first International League Championship since 1968, and their eighth title of the city's Double-A/Triple-A era (1962-present). Thanks to a walk-off home run by Jacob Berry to cap an epic 8-7 victory over Las Vegas, the Jumbo Shrimp also claimed their first Triple-A National Championship.

"We truly witnessed a remarkable season by our players on the field throughout the entirety of the 2025 season," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "There were so many remarkable moments and memories made by all of Crustacean Nation from March through September. This team will live on for many years to come thanks to this wonderful honor bestowed to us by the City of Jacksonville and Mayor Deegan."

Off the field, the Jumbo Shrimp also experienced monumental success in 2025. Following the completion of massive Project NEXT renovations at VyStar Ballpark, including the Baptist Health Center Field Plaza, newly-redesigned PNC Home Plate Club, Right Field Hall, Power Alley and iconic Shrimp Boats, the Jumbo Shrimp welcomed a record 359,679 fans through the gates. The Jacksonville Honey Drippers alternate identity - the first alternate rebrand of the Jumbo Shrimp era - was also selected as a nominee for Minor League Baseball's "Best Alternate Identity 2025."







