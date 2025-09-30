Snelling Earns Triple-A All-Star Honors

Published on September 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling has been named a Triple-A All-Star, Minor League Baseball announced.

A native of Reno, Nev., Snelling began the season with Pensacola, totaling a 3-5 record and 3.61 ERA in 14 starts. He was electric upon his promotion to Jacksonville. Snelling made 11 starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, going 6-2 with a 1.27 ERA. Over 63.2 innings, he ceded only 46 hits and 17 walks against 81 strikeouts.

The 21-year-old southpaw, Snelling compiled three double-digit strikeout games out of those 11 starts with Jacksonville. He did not yield more than two runs in any outing in the regular season. In game one of a doubleheader on September 3 at Charlotte, Snelling fanned 13 batters, the most for a Jumbo Shrimp pitcher since 2019, in the club's first complete-game effort since Devin Smeltzer's no-hitter on September 1, 2023 in game two of a twin bill against Charlotte.

Snelling helped Jacksonville win its first championship of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) by besting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the International League Championship Series. It was Jacksonville's first International League title since 1968. The Jumbo Shrimp followed that up by besting Las Vegas in the Triple-A National Championship, also a first for the franchise.







