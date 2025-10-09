Game Worn & Autographed 'Hockey Day' Bisons Jerseys from this Year's Event on Sale

Published on October 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

The puck is about to drop on the next hockey season in Buffalo and we're celebrating with a special Bisons.com Online Shop Sale of this year's Hockey Day Jerseys... Game Worn and Autographed by the Bisons players! That's right. For the first time in this great event's history, there's no auction and no raffle. The jerseys are on sale first come, first serve! That includes Bisons manager Casey Candaele, Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage, 2025 Bisons MVP Riley Tirotta and key Bisons/Blue Jays contributors such as Mason Fluharty and Joey Loperfido.

At launch, there is over 25 jerseys to choose from. The best part of each game worn and autographed Hockey Night jersey is they are all "1 of 1" ... but that also means they will go fast! So don't wait. Purchase a one-of-a-kind piece of Bisons and sports memorabilia today!







