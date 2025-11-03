2026 Bisons Season Tickets & Group/Party Areas Now on Sale

Published on November 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons today announced that 2026 Season Ticket Packages are now on sale, allowing fans in Western New York and Southern Ontario the chance to lock in their seats for the next unforgettable season of Bisons baseball at Sahlen Field at the absolute best value!

Not only are Bisons Season Tickets a Savings of 62% off the every-game ticket price, Bisons Season Ticket Holders enjoy the best ballpark perks, which this year also includes access to a special Ticket Pre-Sale to the Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour, Friday, July 3rd at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons today are also allowing fans to reserve their favorite Group & Party Area for the 2026 season for the first time, including the Bully Hill Party Deck in right field, the Labatt Blue Zone on the first base side and all Club Level Suites & Patio Areas. With a summer filled with great weekend dates and events such as Opening Day (March 27), Star Wars Night (June 13), and Father's Day (June 21) already announced, companies, families & organizations will want to reserve now to get their preferred day/night at Sahlen Field!

Remember, all Bisons Group & Party Areas fill up on a first-come, first-serve basis. Many of the Bisons party areas can be reserved for as few as 25 people with special pricing, scoreboard recognition and meal/beverage options available to fit any group of fans!

For more information on Bisons Season Tickets or Group & Party Areas, or to purchase/reserve your ticket package for 2026, fans should visit Bisons.com.

2026 Bisons Season Tickets

There is no better value in sports than a Bisons Season Ticket because each member enjoys some exclusive and unmatched ballpark perks aside from the best price. Bisons Season Ticket Holders can exchange any of their 2026 tickets for another game, get early ballpark entrance on giveaway days and receive $25 in concession dollars for each seat they own. Plus, Season Ticket Holders regularly receive additional coupons for free concessions and special offers throughout the season as well as many other exclusive benefits.

With Cosmic Baseball taking over Sahlen Field on Friday, July 3, 2026, Bisons Season Ticket Holders also get the first chance to get the best seats for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience in the ballpark's history!







International League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.