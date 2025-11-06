Catch a Bisons Game in a Suite in 2025 with Food for Only $429

One of the best deals at the ballpark is back! Now is your chance to reserve Bisons 2026 Game Day Suite for you and your friends and family for only $429!

Our Fall Suite Pre-Sale is valid for all Bisons home games from March 28 through May of the 2026 season... that's 26 games to choose from. Included in your purchase is 12 game tickets, a Sahlen's Hot Dog Bar and Coca-Cola soft drinks to feed your group during the game and chips, pretzels & dip for when you get to the ballpark... That's a SAVINGS OF 60%!!!

Additional game tickets can also be purchased for only $15 each. Keep in mind, we have a limited number of suites available and dates are selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

*Offer is not valid for Opening Day on Friday, March 28, 2025 or for Star Wars Day on Saturday, May 31.







