Cosmic Baseball Tour Coming to VyStar Ballpark in 2026

Published on September 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - VyStar Ballpark will be illuminated like never before when the Cosmic Baseball Tour visits Jacksonville in the Spring of 2026. The Tri-City Chili Peppers - a collegiate summer wooden bat league team in the Coastal Plain League - take their show under black lights with a glowing ball, glowing bats, glowing bases and glowing uniforms to Jacksonville and VyStar Ballpark as part of their 2026 tour.

Fans can watch Cosmic Baseball at VyStar Ballpark by entering the ticket lottery and selecting 'Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp' on the dropdown menu. Fans who entered the lottery will be selected at random to purchase their tickets. Those selected will receive a designated time slot to purchase tickets via an email from Cosmic Baseball.

The Chili Peppers have captivated the sports world by playing baseball under the world's only stadium-grade black lights, allowing reactive baseballs, bats, uniforms and more to glow in the dark. Cosmic Baseball blends traditional baseball with music and mind-bending special effects to create a one-of-a-kind fan experience.

Notable alumni of the Chili Peppers include current and former Major League Baseball players Justin Verlander, Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Reynolds, Kevin Youkilis, Alec Bohm, Nicky Lopez and Jake Cave, as well as Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson.







