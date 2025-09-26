Get Ready, Norfolk, the Cosmic Takeover Tour Is Touching Down at Harbor Park in 2026

Published on September 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides are excited to announce that Cosmic Baseball, a glow-in-the-dark twist on America's favorite pastime, is coming to Harbor Park in 2026! The Cosmic Takeover Tour, which completely sold out in 2025, is stopping in Norfolk next season, and fans can enter the ticket lottery now through the Cosmic Baseball website.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping the sport on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark transformation. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect at the event in 2026.

Information regarding dates, ticketing, and more will be announced soon. Fans looking to stay up to date with news regarding the Harbor Park tour stop should follow the team on social media, and visit chilipeppersbaseball.com.







