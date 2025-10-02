Julie Mueller Claims Inaugural 'Pigs Parlay' Season-Long Title

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Julie Mueller has won the inaugural season-long 'Pigs Parlay competition, besting all entrants with a total of 98 points for the 2025 season.

With her win, Mueller walked away with a 75" flat screen TV and IronPigs season tickets for the 2026 season!

"It was fun to have something to look forward to and follow along with for all the games! Trying to win each game, each series." Mueller said. "I was so excited when I won! I was in first place for most of the season, but fell into second place for the last game of the year. In the last game, I got one more point than my opponent and came back to win!"

Partnering with Fan Compass and Service Electric, the 'Pigs Parlay gave fans the opportunity to turn their IronPigs knowledge into cash and prizes. For each home game & series throughout the 2025 season, starting on May 20, fans were invited to submit 3 Over/Under predictions along with a tiebreaker selection for a chance at winning a Flat Screen TV, various cash prizes, and free IronPigs tickets to games in 2025 & 2026.

"Being the first team across all of MiLB to offer a daily game where fans could test their baseball knowledge against their fellow fans, it was amazing to see how much fun the competition became!" said IronPigs President & General Manager, Kurt Landes. "This was a truly unique way for us to engage with our fans and give them the chance to really have a stake in the action on the field."

A fan was randomly selected as a winner based on performance each game, and fans could snag $50 in cash and two (2) IronPigs tickets at the end of every home game. At the end of the series, the cycle repeated, but this time the prize was $100 in cash and four (4) IronPigs tickets!

In total, 160 ticket vouchers were awarded and $4,000 in cash was given out during the season-long competition.

