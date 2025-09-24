SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 24, 2025- ILCS Game 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-0/ 87-60) at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (0-1/ 89-61)

September 24, 2025 | ILCS Game 2 | VyStar Ballpark | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Allan Winans vs. LH Thomas White

Winans: 12-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 21 Triple-A appearances in 2025 with 105 K & 27 BB over 99.1 IP

White: 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA combined between three levels with 145 K in 89.2 IP over 21 starts

LAST TIME OUT- JACKSONVILLE, FL (September 23, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark. After the Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, J.C. Escarra doubled in Andrew Velazquez in the top of the tenth to regain the lead as the RailRiders took a 1-0 series lead.

Jacksonville opened a 2-0 lead against Brendan Beck in the bottom of the third on a pair of run-scoring doubles by Victor Mesa, Jr. and Joe Mack. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the fourth against lefty Robby Snelling, sending all nine hitters to the plate. With two on and two down, T.J. Rumfield's opposite-field home run to left gave the RailRiders a 3-2 advantage. Jeimer Candelario followed with a solo home run 398 feet down the left-field line to extend the lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, former Yankees farmhand Jared Serna and Matthew Etzel singled and moved to scoring position on a sac bunt. With one away, Nathan Martorella singled in both runners to level the game at 4-4. Jacksonville loaded the bases with two away before Jayvien Sandridge struck out Mack to close the inning. Velazquez pinch ran for the extra-inning runner in the tenth and scored on Escarra's two-base hit to right to give the RailRiders the 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Ian Hamilton struck out the side with the runner on second to seal the win.

Sandridge (1-0) notched the victory, Zach McCambley (0-1) took the loss and Hamilton earned the save.

ILCS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre battles Jacksonville this week in a best-of-three International League Championship Series. The RailRiders and Jumbo Shrimp did not meet in 2025. The clubs split a set at PNC Field in 2022, and SWB swept a six-game series last season in Florida. The Triple-A National Championship Game is slated for 10:00 P.M. ET on September 27 in Las Vegas when the IL winner squares off against the Pacific Coast League champions. Las Vegas topped Tacoma 7-1 in Game 1 of the PCLS last night.

ACE UP- Allan Winans gets the ball in Game 2 of the ILCS tonight. Winans posted a 12-1 record in 21 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season over 21 games, including 18 starts. The right-hander was claimed off Waivers from Atlanta in January. Winans did not allow an earned run over the first 24 innings of his Triple-A campaign and only surrendered four home runs in just under 100 innings pitched. The RailRiders finished the year 20-1 in games that Winans pitched in this season.

PLAYOFFS! - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is in the International League post-season for the 17th time in franchise history. Since becoming a New York Yankees affiliate in 2007, the club has reached the playoffs 11 times over 18 seasons, carrying a 29-30 record. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has claimed two International League Championships, winning in 2008 and 2016, as well as winning the 2016 Triple-A National Championship.

#CLINCHED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre locked down the second-half International League title on last Friday night, advancing the RailRiders to the postseason for the first time since 2019. After a 38-34 mark in the first half, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 49-26 in the second half, staving off Syracuse and late charges by Indianapolis, Toledo and Lehigh Valley. The club finished the overall campaign 87-60, tied for the fourth-most wins in a single season in franchise history.

OPPOSITION RESEARCH- Jacksonville, the top affiliate of the Miami Marlins, won the first-half title with a 47-28 record and a final-week surge past Lehigh Valley. The Jumbo Shrimp posted a 42-33 mark in the second season and closed the campaign with a league-best 89-61 record. Jacksonville is managed by David Carpenter, who appeared in 22 games as a pitcher for the Yankees during the 2015 season. Jacksonville closed the season with a .243 team average (18th out of 20 teams) and a 3.73 ERA (Best in the IL).

TOP OF THE HEAP- Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished the year with the two best overall records in the International League. The Jumbo Shrimp's 89-61 season was good for a .593 winning percentage, a half-game and a percentage point ahead of the RailRiders' 87-60 and .592 effort this year.

HOME v. ROAD- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished their 2025 home slate with 44 wins, 29 losses and two cancellations. The RailRiders hit .266 in 73 games with 84 home runs while sporting a staff ERA of 4.16 at PNC Field. On the road, the RailRiders went 43-31, hitting .259 over 74 games with 92 home runs and a staff ERA of 4.25.

KEEPING SCORE- The RailRiders closed the 2025 season with the top run differential in the International League at +142, having scored 803 runs, third-most in the league this season, and allowing 661, fifth-fewest in the IL.

KING OF SWING- Jose Rojas matched Jorge Vasquez's club record of 32 home runs, finished one RBI off of tying the franchise record of 106, set by Torey Lovullo in 1999, and set a new club record for slugging percentage at .599, topping Manager Shelley Duncan's 2009 record by .022. Nearly half of Rojas' 32 home runs happened in key situations this season. Four tied games and 10 were go-ahead home runs by the 31-year-old. Thirteen of 32 have been hit in the seventh inning or later.

POWERED UP- Spencer Jones finished his 2025 campaign with 35 total home runs. The Yankees' #3 prospect hit 16 for Somerset over 49 games and had 19 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 67 games played. Jones finished one behind Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward for the Minor League lead.

AS NEEDED- Neither the RailRiders nor the Jumbo Shrimp have announced a starter for Thursday's if-necessary Game 3.







