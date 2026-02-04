Andy Tracy Returns as Clippers Manager in 2026

Published on February 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Cleveland Guardians have announced the player development assignments for their Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers. Five new faces are coming to Ohio's capital city, joining the field staff that will once again be piloted by manager Andy Tracy and bench coach Daniel Robertson.

Andy Tracy begins his seventh year with the Clippers, and his sixth as manager. The Lewis Center, Ohio resident has guided Columbus to a combined record of 356-360 (.497), placing him 4th on the list of all-time managerial wins in franchise history. Tracy came to the Cleveland organization in 2019 as hitting coach in Columbus before coaching at Cleveland's alternate training site in 2020. Prior to that, he spent six years as the minor league hitting coordinator for Philadelphia and managed one season with short-season Williamsport. As a player, Tracy was drafted by Montreal in 1996. He saw time in the Major Leagues with the Expos, Rockies, and Phillies.

Back for his third season as bench coach is Daniel Robertson. The former Clippers outfielder played parts of four seasons in the big leagues with four different teams including Cleveland. He is beginning his fifth season coaching in the Guardians farm system.

Columbus native Matt Angle is back for his second year as a hitting coach. Angle was a standout outfielder for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2005-2007 who eventually made it to the Major Leagues with Baltimore in 2011. He was Ohio State's hitting coach from 2018-2022. He is joined by newcomer Ordomar Valdez, who is entering his fifth season as a coach in the Cleveland organization. Valdez served as hitting coach last season for Class-A Lake County. The former infielder played for six years in the Guardians system, including three games with the Clippers in 2016.

After one season with Lake County, Andrew Moore returns to Columbus as a pitching coach. Moore helped guide the Clippers to a playoff run in 2024, his first season as a coach. He was a 2nd round draft pick of Seattle in 2015, reaching the majors in 2017 and 2019. Also set to help develop Clippers pitchers is Nick Wittgren, who is beginning his pro coaching career after having retired as a player last spring. Wittgren pitched for eight seasons in the Major Leagues with Miami, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Kansas City. He appeared in two games for the Clippers in 2019.

Mac Seibert comes aboard this season as a development coach. Seibert is in his second season with the Guardians after previous stints coaching and managing in the Mets and Phillies organizations. Last year he managed Cleveland's team in the Dominican Summer League.

The training staff charged with maintaining the health and wellness of the team in 2026 includes Jake Legan, in his third season as the Clippers athletic trainer. In 2025 the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society named Legan the International League Athletic Trainer of the Year. Legan will be assisted by newcomer Frank Sammons, who enters his eighth season in the Cleveland organization. Sammons was head trainer the past two seasons at Lake County. Tyler Grisdale is back for his fourth season as strength and conditioning coach. He will work alongside Mo Cuevas, who joins the Clippers from Double-A Akron. The 2024 Eastern League Strength Coach of the Year is entering his 11th season with the Guardians.

The 2026 season at Huntington Park begins with a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on Tuesday, March 31 as the Clippers square off against Indianapolis.







