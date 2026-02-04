Syracuse Mets Popular "We Care Wednesday" Program Returning in 2026

Published on February 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets We Care Wednesday program is set to return for its fourth season in 2026, and applications are open on syracusemets.com. We Care Wednesday is presented in partnership with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and provides a platform for select local 501c3 organizations to promote & fundraise for their organization at certain Syracuse Mets Wednesday home games during the 2026 season.

Each selected organization will receive the following:

Concourse table to promote organizations' footprint and mission

The opportunity to hang a banner outside the stadium for fans to see upon entry

The opportunity to sell tickets as a fundraiser for their organization ($5 of each ticket sold through provided link is donated to the organization)

An organization recognition throughout the game In addition to the features and benefits all selected organizations receive, the top three ticket-selling groups from each day will earn the following additional benefits:

First pitch experience with pre-game on-field recognition

Interview on the Syracuse Mets game broadcast to promote the organization "We Care Wednesday has been a super success the last three seasons, helping local 501c3 organizations spread their mission," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol, "The program has grown each and every year and the organization feedback is so profoundly positive, we are really excited to bring it back."

Organizations interested in participating must fill out an application online at syracusemets.com. Applications will be accepted from February 4th through February 27th. All organizations must be a 501c3 with appropriate documentation to participate.

2026 We Care Wednesday Game Dates:

May 6th

June 3rd

July 1st

August 19th

September 2nd







