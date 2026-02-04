Gwinnett Stripers to Host Score Atlanta High School Baseball Game of the Week

Published on February 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are teaming up with Score Atlanta to bring some of the top high school baseball programs from across Georgia to Gwinnett Field this spring.

The inaugural Score Atlanta High School Baseball Game of the Week comes to the home of the Stripers for 12 games (six doubleheaders) in 2026, taking place weekly from February 17 through March 23. All games will be televised on the Peachtree Sports Network (cable and YouTube TV). Tickets are available for purchase at scoreatl.com.

Altogether, the event will feature 24 high school baseball teams from Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Cherokee, and Walton Counties. Additionally, all games will be streamed digitally on the Atlanta News First (ANF) website and app, the National Federation High School (NFHS) Network, and AthletesGoLive.

Score Atlanta High School Baseball Game of the Week Schedule

Tuesday, February 17

Lassiter vs. Parkview (4:00 p.m.), Providence Christian vs. Brookwood (6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, February 24

West Forsyth vs. Norcross (4:00 p.m.), Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Hebron Christian (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 4

Cherokee Bluff vs. North Gwinnett (4:00 p.m.), Wesleyan vs. St. Francis (6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 10

Etowah vs. St. Pius X (4:00 p.m.), Marist vs. Loganville (6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 17

Buford vs. Grayson (4:00 p.m.), Hillgrove vs. Allatoona (6:30 p.m.)

Monday, March 23

North Atlanta vs. Lambert (4:00 p.m.), Cambridge vs. Blessed Trinity (6:30 p.m.)

Former Georgia high school baseball coach and current Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Associate Director Don Corr, Score Atlanta, and the Stripers joined together to bring a new level of coverage to Georgia high school baseball, allowing each participating team not only the opportunity to play in a televised game, but also access to one of the premier venues in the state.

Corr, a Georgia Dugout Club Coaches Hall of Fame inductee, spent 22 years as the head baseball coach at Jonesboro High School. Score Atlanta owns and runs longstanding events such as the Corky Kell & Dave Hunter Classic, the Drive for the GHSA State Title, the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame, and the Georgia Elite Classic.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2026 season begins with Opening Night at Gwinnett Field on Friday, March 27. The start of a three-game series vs. the Memphis Redbirds begins at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 16.







