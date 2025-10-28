Tri-City Chili Peppers to Bring Popular "Cosmic Baseball" Experience Back to Polar Park Saturday, August 1, 2026

Published on October 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that the Tri-City Chili Peppers will bring their popular "Cosmic Baseball" experience back to Polar Park Saturday, August 1, 2026, following two sold-out games in Worcester in 2025.

Fans can learn more and join the lottery now by visiting polarpark.com/cosmicbaseball. In the coming weeks, randomly selected registrants will receive a designated time slot to purchase their Seating Bowl Tickets ($35 each) and/or DCU Club Seats ($55 each) via an email from Cosmic Baseball. Fans interested in booking premium suites and/or group hospitality in the Triple Decker Garden, Shaw's Visitors Bullpen Terrace, or Shaw's Home Bullpen Terrace can contact Special Events Sales Manager Carlie Brainard at [email protected].

Across two days in August 2025, nearly 11,000 fans came to Polar Park to watch the Chili Peppers take on the Glow Mojis. Each game was sold out within four hours. In 2026, Cosmic Baseball will visit 27 ballparks, up from seven in 2025.

In addition to Worcester, Cosmic Baseball will next year visit Jacksonville, Florida; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Mesa, Arizona; Frisco, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania; Akron, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Colonial Heights, Virginia; Norfolk, Virginia; Durham, North Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Buffalo, New York; St. Paul, Minnesota; Des Moines, Iowa; Columbus, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Toledo, Ohio; Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Fresno, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Sacramento, California; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Chili Peppers, a college summer team in the Coastal Plain League, play baseball games under black lights with a glowing ball, glowing bats, glowing bases, and glowing uniforms. A pre-game party jam-packed with entertainment precedes the baseball game.

Cosmic Baseball has been featured in such media as The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, and MLB Network. Notable recent Chili Peppers participants include Justin Verlander, Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Reynolds, Kevin Youkilis, Alec Bohm, Nicky Lopez, and Jake Cave, as well as Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson.







International League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.