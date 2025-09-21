WooSox Late Homer Enough to Beat Red Wings

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

With their final series of 2025 knotted at two games apiece, the Rochester Red Wings dropped a one-run contest against the Worcester Red Sox Saturday night, 4-3. 1B Yohandy Morales turned in the Red Wings only multi-hit performance, and LF Christian Franklin tied the game in the seventh with a two-run single. On the mound, RHP Chase Solesky turned in a quality start in his final outing of 2025.

The WooSox threatened early in the third, putting two runners aboard on a RF Max Ferguson single and a C Seby Zavala walk. 2B Mikey Romero followed with a double down the right-field line to plate the first run of the game and push Zavala to third. CF Kristian Campbell kept the pressure on with a two-run double to left, clearing the bases and making the score 3-0 in favor of Worcester.

The Red Wings finally broke through in the fifth. SS Jackson Cluff worked a leadoff walk, and DH Juan Yepez followed with another free pass to put two aboard. After a strikeout, RF Phillip Glasser delivered with a sharp single up the middle to bring home Cluff and cut into the deficit, 3-1.

After a scoreless sixth Rochester rallied in the seventh, starting with a walk from Jackson Cluff. He stole second after a strikeout, and C Francisco Mejía followed with another free pass to put two aboard. A groundout then moved both runners into scoring position. Christian Franklin then came through with a clutch single up the middle, driving in both runners to tie the game at three.

Worcester took the lead right back in the bottom half of the frame. Max Ferguson turned on a 2-0 fastball and pulled it over the right field wall for a solo homer, making the score 4-3.

Rochester came to the plate in the top of the ninth in search of a run, but went down in order to drop game five of the series.

Right-hander Chase Solesky took the ball first for Rochester Saturday night. The Florida native logged 6.0 strong innings, allowing three earned on four hits while striking out seven and walking four. RHP Zach Brzykcy came on for the seventh and allowed one earned on two hits, but struck out the side before handing the ball to RHP Daison Acosta in the eighth. The Dominican Republic native turned in a clean frame with a strikeout in just nine pitches.

LF Christian Franklin is the Red Wings Player of the Game Saturday. The former Chicago Cubs farmhand knotted the ballgame at three in the seventh with a two-RBI single, and finished 1-for-4 in his first game since he was reinstated from the Injured List on Friday. He has now picked up a hit in six of his last seven games with the Red Wings dating back to August 31 at Jacksonville.

Rochester and Worcester will meet one final time in the series finale, and final game of 2025 Sunday afternoon. LHP Jake Eder will take the ball for the Red Wings against fellow WooSox southpaw Shane Drohan. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Polar Park.







