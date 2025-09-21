I-Cubs Fall to Mud Hens 4-2

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Toledo Mud Hens in a 4-2 score as James Triantos and Nicky Lopez notched an RBI each but it wasn't enough to get the job done.

Toledo scored four unanswered runs in the top of the first inning with a three-run homer, then in the fifth the Mud Hens added another run as the lead was 4-0.

Iowa answered back with two unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as James Triantos crushed his seventh homer of the season to left field. After Parker Chavers hit a triple into right field, Nicky Lopez plated Chavers with an RBI-single up the gap for a 4-2 deficit, but that was all Iowa could muster as they dropped the series with one game left in the 2025 season.

The Iowa Cubs conclude the 2025 season and this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday, September 21 and first pitch is at 1:08 p.m. CT.







