Stripers Can't Come Through in the Clutch in 5-3 Loss to Indianapolis

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-40) allowed four runs across the first three innings and couldn't bounce back in a 5-3 loss to the Indianapolis Indians (44-30) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett is 1-4 in the final series of the season with just one game remaining.

Decisive Plays: Indianapolis went up 2-0 in the first inning on an RBI groundout from Nick Solak followed by an RBI single from Jase Bowen. Gwinnett got a run back in the second on a two-out RBI single off the bat of David Fletcher. The Indians added two more runs in the third on a Nelson Velazquez single and an RBI double from Bowen to make it 4-1. Carlos Rodriguez got both runs back on a two-run single in the sixth. The Stripers were never able to plate the tying run, however, and a 4-3 deficit became 5-3 on an RBI single by Brett Sullivan in the eighth.

Key Contributors: Rodriguez (1-for-5, 2 RBIs) drove in multiple runs while Brett Wisely (2-for-4, double) and Eddys Leonard (2-for-4) finished with multi-hit nights for Gwinnett. Stripers starter Ian Anderson (L, 1-4) tossed 6.0 innings (7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). For Indianapolis, Ji Hwan Bae led the offense with a four-hit game (4-for-5, double). Bowen had two hits (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs). Indians starter Po-Yu Chen (W, 2-0) allowed one run and seven hits across 5.0 innings.

Noteworthy: Wisely became the 84th player to appear in a game for Gwinnett in 2025, setting a new franchise record for most players used in a season (previous record was 83, set in 2023). Conner Capel extended his season-best on-base streak to 14, going 1-for-4. Hayden Harris allowed an unearned run in the eighth inning, snapping a 19.1-inning scoreless streak that had dated back to July 20.

Next Game (Sunday, September 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Carlos Carrasco (6-4, 4.13 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett against Indianapolis RHP Drake Fellows (9-6, 4.36 ERA). The first 2,000 fans to the ballpark will receive a Stripers 2025 Team Photo. On Fan Appreciation Day, we celebrate the fans that made the 2025 season a home run. Head to the ballpark for Sunday Funday presented by COUNTRY Financial, a special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from September 20, 2025

