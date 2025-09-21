Knights Best Bulls 3-2 in 2025 Season Finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bulls second baseman Jamie Westbrook clubbed an RBI double and first baseman Tre' Morgan mashed a run-scoring triple, however Knights first baseman Bryan Ramos smashed a two-run homer and center fielder Dru Baker bashed a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth as Charlotte topped Durham 3-2 in the nightcap of Saturday's split doubleheader and 2025 season finale.

Westbrook got the scoring started with his RBI double to left in the top of the fourth before Ramos answered with his two-run blast in the last of the frame to center. Morgan one inning later evened the contest at 3-3 with his run-scoring three-bagger, however Baker would come through with an RBI single in the last of the fifth to put Charlotte back ahead for good.

Knights starter Mike Clevinger (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO) earned the win and reliever Peyton Pallette (1.0 IP, 2 SO) notched the save, while Bulls righty Andrew Lindsey (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB) suffered the loss.

Durham finishes their 2025 campaign with a 85-64 overall record, marking the 14thh time in 27 seasons at the Triple-A level that the Bulls have recorded 80 or more victories. That includes 80-win seasons in four of their last five campaigns dating back through 2021.

The Bulls are scheduled to begin the 2026 campaign with a three-game road series versus Charlotte beginning on Friday, March 27. Durham is slated to start their 2026 home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, March 31, to start a six-game homestand versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

