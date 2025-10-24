Cosmic Baseball Returning to Durham on June 13

DURHAM, NC - After the initial announcement that Durham will be glowing cosmic once again in 2026, the Durham Bulls and Cosmic Baseball are excited to announce the game date for Durham Bulls Athletic Park is June 13. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets. Fans can also sign up to learn more about Suites and Picnics packages to make the night unforgettable with a premium experience designed just for groups.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Durham Bulls Athletic Park tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.







