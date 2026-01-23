Durham Bulls Athletic Park Hosts UNC vs. ECU on February 21

Durham Bulls Athletic Park will play host to a marquee college baseball matchup as the University of North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the East Carolina University Pirates on Saturday, February 21. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET, with tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.

"We're excited to welcome UNC and ECU to the DBAP in February to showcase two outstanding baseball programs in our ballpark," said Chrystal Rowe, General Manager of the Durham Bulls. "The DBAP has a long tradition of hosting great baseball, and we're looking forward to packing the stands with passionate fan bases from both schools."

UNC Baseball had a highly successful 2025 season, winning the ACC Tournament and advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals, finishing with a 46-15 record. The Tar Heels, led by head coach Scott Forbes, have now been crowned ACC Champions at the DBAP three times.

"Our team is excited for the opportunity to play a great opponent in one of the best ballparks in America," said Forbes. "Our program has a long history of great moments at this park, and we look forward to another opportunity. Thank you to the entire Durham Bulls staff for hosting both programs, and we know it will be a great experience for our team, our fans, and baseball in the state of North Carolina."

For the 2025 season, East Carolina (ECU) Baseball, led by Coach Cliff Godwin, finished strong, winning the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament, ultimately reaching the Conway Regional Final before being eliminated by Coastal Carolina; they finished the season with a 35-26 record.

"I am so thankful the Durham Bulls welcome us to use their beautiful facility to play a great opponent," said Godwin. "Their playing surface is top notch and their staff is very hospitable which allows the fans to have a great experience."

Tickets for the matchup are available now on Ticketmaster. UNC will occupy the third base dugout as the home team, with ECU in the first base dugout as the visiting team. This is the second straight year for the matchup between the Tar Heels and the Pirates at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.







