Knights End the Season with Win over the Durham Bulls

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights finished out the 2025 season with an evening victory over the Durham Bulls. Charlotte lost the first game of the day, 5-1, but bounced back with a 3-2 win to cap off the 2025 campaign.

In game one, the Knights' lone run came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Charlotte received a walk and an infield single from Mario Camilletti and Juan Gonzalez respectively. Corey Julks followed with an RBI double and made sure the home team did not suffer a shutout.

Durham did a majority of their damage in the top of the fourth. The Bulls took advantage of a Knights error and pushed three runs across. Hunter Stovall added a solo Home Run for the visitors in the top of the seventh inning.

Dalton Roach tossed two scoreless frames out of the Charlotte bullpen behind the starter Bryse Wilson.

The second game was another well pitched contest. Mike Clevinger spun five innings and was credited with his seventh win of the season. Garrett Schoenle and Peyton Pallette both worked a scoreless frame in relief with Pallette collecting the save.

Offensively, Bryan Ramos crushed a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the fourth inning and Dru Baker came through with the game-winning base hit; a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Tim Elko was the lone player in the game with a multi-hit output; the Knights first-baseman finished 2-for-3.

Charlotte's next game will be on March 27, 2026. It is next year's season opener, it will be at Truist Field, and it is against the Durham Bulls.







