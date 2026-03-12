Syracuse Mets Launch "Local Eats: A Taste of Central New York" Program at NBT Bank Stadium

Published on March 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are inviting the region's best restaurants, caterers, and food trucks to step up to the plate in 2026 with the launch of "Local Eats: A Taste of Central New York," presented by Sysco Syracuse, a new initiative celebrating the flavors of the local community at Historic NBT Bank Stadium.

As part of the program, the Mets will offer the third base concession stand to a local food vendor for one full homestand during the season free of charge. Participating businesses will have the opportunity to serve their specialty menu items to thousands of fans while gaining exposure through the team's marketing channels and in-stadium promotion.

The initiative is designed to spotlight the diverse food scene across Central New York while supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in the community.

Local Eats Mission

Showcase local restaurants and food trucks

Support small businesses and help them grow

Highlight the diverse flavors and cuisines of Central New York

One City. One Team. One Table.

Participating vendors will receive featured concession space during their assigned homestand, the chance to introduce specialty menu items to fans, and valuable brand exposure to large crowds at the ballpark. Businesses can also use the opportunity as a "test kitchen" to try out new menu ideas in front of thousands of potential customers.

The concession stand is equipped with two 40-lb fryers, a five-foot flattop grill, three-pan hot well, refrigerator, freezer, and hot box, along with the ballpark's point-of-sale system.

To participate, businesses must meet standard food service requirements, including a valid health permit, completed W-9 form, certificate of insurance naming the Syracuse Mets, OVG Hospitality, and Onondaga County as additionally insured, ServSafe alcohol training certification, and a subcontractor agreement with OVG Hospitality.

Participating vendors will rotate through the Mets' 2026 homestands, beginning March 31 - April 5 and continuing through the final homestand September 15 - September 20. Vendors have been selected for the first two homestands of the Mets' season; Who Want Smoke BBQ and Catering from March 31-April 5, and PB & J's Lunch Box from April 14-19.

Local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks interested in participating in Local Eats: A Taste of Central New York can apply at SyracuseMets.com.







