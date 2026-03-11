Syracuse Mets Launch Chevy All-American Music Series for 2026 Season

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are adding additional entertainment to the ballpark in 2026 with the introduction of the Chevy All-American Music Series presented by Central NY Chevy Dealers, bringing live music performances to NBT Bank Stadium throughout the season.

Building on the energetic atmosphere fans already enjoy at Mets games, the new series will feature live bands and performers at every Friday home game, along with expanded entertainment on other select dates throughout the season. The Mets will also open the gates early on Fridays, allowing fans to enjoy pregame happy hours and live music before first pitch. Live performers will play just inside the front gates at NBT Bank Stadium, welcoming fans as they arrive and setting the tone for the evening's game. Friday performances will typically take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., creating a lively pregame atmosphere.

This will not alter the Mets previously incorporated live entertainment on select nights, including a DJ during Thursday Dollar Thursday games and specialty performances tied to theme nights such as Irish Night and Faith and Family Night. The Chevy All-American Music Series expands that concept across the season.

Several performances are already scheduled as part of the series, including Denny G on April 3, Maybe Sunday on April 17, traditional Haudenosaunee music and Smoke Dancers on Haudenosaunee Night (August 8), Crazy Al Piatowski on Polish Night (August 20), DJ Swifty on August 21, and Attractive Nuisance on Irish Night (September 18). Additional performers will be announced throughout the season.

Local bands, DJs, and performers interested in participating in the Chevy All-American Music Series are encouraged to apply online. Selected acts will be promoted through the Mets' social media channels, email newsletters, game programs, and in-stadium promotions. Performers will also receive a special ticket link to share with fans for discounted tickets to the game.

Applications must include a video link of the performer playing live in public, along with details about the act and previous performance locations.

