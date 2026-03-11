City of Rochester Presents Hip-Hop Icon Rick Ross; July 25 at ESL Ballpark

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce that the City of Rochester will present Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum hip-hop icon RICK ROSS in concert at ESL Ballpark on Saturday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m., bringing one of the biggest names in hip-hop to downtown Rochester this summer.

A globally recognized recording artist, entrepreneur, and cultural influencer, Rick Ross has built one of the most successful careers in modern hip-hop. With multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including Port of Miami, Trilla, and Teflon Don, and chart-topping hits such as "Hustlin'," "Aston Martin Music," and "Stay Schemin'," Ross has cemented his place as one of the most influential artists of his generation. Over the course of his career, he has earned nine Grammy nominations, including Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "I'm On One" with DJ Khaled, Drake, and Lil Wayne, Best Rap Song for "Gold Roses" with Drake, and Best R&B Performance for "New Flame" with Chris Brown and Usher. In 2008, Ross founded Maybach Music Group, where he actively acts as CEO and continues to shape the sound and business of hip-hop.

The July 25 performance marks one of the most prominent artists to ever perform at ESL Ballpark and underscores the City of Rochester's continued commitment to bringing world-class entertainment downtown.

"We're proud to host world-renowned, multi-platinum hip-hop artist Rick Ross in concert at the Red Wings ESL Ballpark," said MAYOR EVANS. "Rochester continues to rise as a destination for arts and entertainment, drawing crowds to enjoy the power of music and culture. One of Rick Ross' top hits-"Push it"-reminds us there's nothing off limits for what Rochester's cultural scene has to offer residents and visitors alike this summer. I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy another great night of music and entertainment. Rochester is definitely going to groove this summer!"

"We are thrilled to welcome an artist of Rick Ross' caliber to ESL Ballpark this summer," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "He once said, 'Every day I'm hustlin',' and that mindset resonates with our city and our organization. This event is about energy, community, and creating a major moment for Rochester. We can't wait to see the ballpark packed for an unforgettable night."

The evening will also feature local opening acts, which will be announced at a later date. The Red Wings and the City of Rochester are committed to showcasing local talent and making this a full celebration of music and community.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, March 13th, at 10:00 a.m. A seating map with pricing breakdown is attached.

Suites and Party Suites are also available for groups looking to elevate their experience. Fans interested in suite options are encouraged to call 585-454-1001 for more information. Fans are encouraged to follow the Rochester Red Wings on social media and visit RedWingsBaseball.com for updates.







