Bisons 'Family Value Nights' to Include $10 Tickets for All Fans on Thursday Nights

Published on March 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







A night out at the ballpark has always represented one of the best sports and family entertainment options in town, but the Bisons are taking it to a new level in 2026 with the addition of ' Thursday Family Value Nights' at Sahlen Field.

For all 11 Thursday night home games this season, Bisons Family Value Nights will feature $10 Tickets for ALL Fans, presented by AAA Insurance. Whether you are purchasing online at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field Box Office, all single-game tickets for any reserved seat location are just $10 each... a savings of nearly 60%

Plus, the great deals don't end there. Family Value Nights will also include a $3 Kids Concession Menu of $3 chicken nuggets, $3 nachos and $3 ice cream on all Thursday night games. There will also be a rotation of great Gift Shop Discounts throughout the season for fans to take advantage of.

The first Family Value Night is set for Thursday, April 23 as the Bisons host the Columbus Clippers (6:05 p.m.). There will also be two Family Value Nights in each of the club's summer months, June, July & August, and include such promotions as a Luces de Buffalo Game (July 9), Stand Up to Cancer Night (August 6) and 'Wing Night' with the National Buffalo Wing Fest (August 20).







International League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.