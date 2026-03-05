Bisons/MyTV Buffalo WNYO Announce 12-Game Saturday Broadcast Schedule

Published on March 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







For the fourth consecutive season, MyTV Buffalo WNYO will deliver the excitement of Bisons Baseball to fans in Western New York and Southern Ontario LIVE with a 12-game Saturday television broadcast schedule.

Fans can catch their first look at the next batch of American League Champion players when the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for their 'Opening Weekend' game on Saturday, March 28 (1:05 p.m.) from Sahlen Field. It's one of two games between the Triple-A affiliates of the Blue Jays and Yankees that will be a part of the MyTV Buffalo schedule (July 11). Baseball fans will also be able to see the Herd take on the Triple-A affiliates of the Mets, Red Sox, Phillies, Guardians, Orioles, Nationals and White Sox on MyTV Buffalo.

The Saturday broadcast schedule will also feature a pair of games against both of the Bisons' closest rivals, the Rochester Red Wings (July 22, Sept. 19) and Syracuse Mets (April 11, June 13).

Anchoring the 12-game schedule will be "The Voice of the Bisons," Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Duke McGuire. For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

Full Bisons/MyTV Buffalo WNYO Broadcast Schedule:

Saturday, March 28 -Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 11 -Syracuse Mets (Mets) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 25 -Columbus Clippers (Guardians) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 -Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, May 30 -Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, June 13 -Syracuse Mets (Mets) at Bisons (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, June 20 -Charlotte Knights (White Sox) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, July 11 -Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22 -Rochester Red Wings (Nationals) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, August 8 -Norfolk Tides (Orioles) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, September 5 -Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) at Bisons (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, September 19 -Rochester Red Wings (Nationals) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)







International League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.