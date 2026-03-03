'Kids Eat Free' Giveaway for First Saturday, Sunday Matinees of the Season

The season-opening fun doesn't end with Opening Day, because the Bisons will host two " Kids Eat Free Giveaway" Games for Opening Weekend at Sahlen Field, Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29! With a pair of 1:05 p.m. matinee games against the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on the schedule, the first 1,000 kids aged 14 years old and younger through the Swan St. Gate (12pm) each game will receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy!

Opening Weekend is also a part of Bisons Kids Month, with $10 Kids Tickets available for both games at the Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY. Our Kids Eat Free Giveaway gives the chance for families to add even more savings for their first trip to the ballpark in 2026... what a way to get the season started right!!!

Both games during Opening Weekend will also feature a Pre-Game Mascot Meet n' Greet with Buster, Chip and the WCC Racers. Plus, the game on March 29 is our first Funday Sunday of the season, presented by Bright Path, with even more pregame activities for kids. And back by popular demand, all Funday games will also include postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Get back to the ballpark and save on tickets when Kids Eat FREE on Opening Weekend at Sahlen Field!







