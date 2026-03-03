Cosmic Baseball Lights up PNC Field this Season

Published on March 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Cosmic Baseball, an immersive, neon-lit experience, is coming to NEPA at PNC Field on September 12. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome the Cosmic Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis for the celestial craze sweeping the country.

"Cosmic Baseball coming to PNC Field will be an incredible way to help cap 2026," stated Shawn Reilly, the President & General Manager of the RailRiders. "This otherworldly take on the game we love. The fun and spectacle of it all. 2026 is already packed with great experiences and we are thrilled to add the Cosmic Baseball Tour to our plans for an amazing season!"

Fans can watch the Cosmic Baseball Tour at PNC Field by entering the ticket lottery and selecting "Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders" on the dropdown menu. Fans who entered the lottery will be selected at random to purchase their tickets. Those selected will receive a designated time slot to purchase tickets via an email from Cosmic Baseball. RailRiders season ticket members will be given priority seating opportunities.

Cosmic Baseball has been featured nationally on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and much more. The event blends professional baseball, featuring two Cosmic teams - The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis - with a full-scale neon spectacle of black light effects, UV-reactive gear, and high energy entertainment that transforms the ballpark into a nighttime show. It's part sport, part performance - and 100% unforgettable. It truly is unlike anything currently touring!

"September 12 at PNC Field is going to be something special," said Cosmic Baseball Owner Chris Martin. "Cosmic Baseball reimagines the game - turning a baseball night into a full-blown experience - and there's no better stage in Northeastern Pennsylvania for that than right here in Scranton. We're thrilled to bring our energy, our creativity, and our love of the game to this community."

Learn more information on the Cosmic Baseball Tour stop at PNC Field by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com.

The RailRiders 2026 season begins March 27 on the road at Buffalo, with the home opener against Durham scheduled for April 7 at PNC Field. Single-game and season tickets are available now. For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from March 3, 2026

Cosmic Baseball Lights up PNC Field this Season - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.