Louisville Bats Partner with Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. to Introduce Bourbon-Focused Club Experience at Louisville Slugger Field

Published on March 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats and Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. today announced an exciting multi-year partnership centered around enhancing the fan experience at Louisville Slugger Field. This agreement brings together two Louisville staples to elevate the ballpark's premium hospitality spaces.

Beginning with the upcoming 2026 season, two of the ballpark's signature club areas will be transformed into the Whiskey Thief Backstop and the Whiskey Thief Stadium Club.

"Less than 18 months after opening our tasting room in NuLu, Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. is expanding its presence in Louisville - pairing Kentucky's signature spirit with America's favorite pastime. In partnership with the historic Louisville Bats, we're introducing The Backstop, a speakeasy-style bourbon lounge behind home plate beneath the stadium - a first for Minor League Baseball," said Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. CEO and Founder Walter Zausch. "Bringing together two teams known for creating authentic, experience-driven moments, it's a distinctly Louisville collaboration built for fans who believe bourbon and baseball simply belong together."

"We're proud to partner with Whiskey Thief Distilling Co., a strong Kentucky brand that aligns with our commitment to enhancing the fan experience at Louisville Slugger Field," Bats President Greg Galiette said. "The Whiskey Thief Stadium Club Bar and Lounge and the Whiskey Thief Backstop will elevate two of our premier club areas while adding a distinctive new element to the ballpark. These spaces will serve our fans during Bats games and provide a year-round venue for corporate events, special gatherings, and private functions beyond the baseball season."

The Backstop takes over the On-Deck Club, which features a seamless, premium journey from before the game through the final out in some of the most immersive seats in the ballpark. The Backstop features padded seating in the first two rows behind home plate, closer to the batter than the pitcher. Inside, fans can take advantage of an all-inclusive buffet with food and beverages, including beer and wine, included in the price of a ticket.

The Whiskey Thief Stadium Club is located behind home plate on the second level of Louisville Slugger Field and features a bar, lounge with indoor seating, and a spectacular panoramic view of the ballpark and of the East Waterfront area of downtown Louisville.

Both areas will feature premium products from Whiskey Thief.

Whiskey Thief will also now be the presenting partner of the Louisville Mashers, one of the Bats' most iconic alternate identities. First established in 2018, the Mashers name refers to the first step in the bourbon-making process; the cooking and fermentation of grains called mash. The bourbon barrel logo is carrying a bag of corn representing the 51% corn mash required to classify whiskey as bourbon. The Bats will be playing as the Louisville Mashers three times during the 2026 season. During these games, fans will have an exclusive opportunity to taste select products from Whiskey Thief on the concourse behind home plate.

Louisville Slugger Field and Whiskey Thief are located just blocks away in the NuLu area of downtown Louisville. Founded in 2012, Whiskey Thief is the first Kentucky distillery to offer every visitor a unique, straight-from-the-barrel Bourbon tasting and thieving experience, uncut and unfiltered. Whiskey Thief is distilled on a 127-acre working farm in Franklin County. The brand opened a second location in Louisville, the Whiskey Thief Tasting & Listening Room, in Oct. 2024.

The Louisville Bats begin the 2026 season in just a few weeks, when they battle the Omaha Storm Chasers on Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.







