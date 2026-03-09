Take a Swing: Bisons 'Game Prediction Contest' Returns for the 2026 Season

Published on March 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







How well do you know the Herd? If you 'Take a Swing ' and predicting what the Bisons will do on the field, you might just win big!!!

Our ' Take a Swing' Game Prediction Contest with Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino has returned for the 2026 season with 11 homestand to compete and win! And you can enter right now for the Bisons Opening Weekend against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders! ENTER!

Each homestand through the end of August, you'll have the chance to predict what will occur in all weekend games the Bisons play on Friday, Saturday, Sunday at Sahlen Field by answering the 10 questions (watch out for doubleheaders!). Then after the weekend, we'll reward the top score with a Bisons-Seneca Gaming Prize as well as entry into our Take a Swing Grand Finals, where you can win a Bisons Game Suite with $500 Food Credit as well as a Seneca Resort & Casino Corner King Room Overnight Stay with a $150 Resort Credit!

Fans can enter once per weekend homestand and all entries must be submitted by 12:00 pm ET on the Friday of the series (entries at 12:01 pm ET will automatically be registered for the following weekend homestand). Once the weekend is over and we have our winner, you can start preparing for the Bisons next homestand to play again!

There's no reason not to 'Take a Swing' with the Bisons and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in 2026... you might just hit a home run!







