Gwinnett Stripers, Gray Media Announce 2026 Television Broadcast Partnership

Published on March 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and Gray Media have announced a continuation of their partnership to televise Stripers home games across the Southeast in 2026.

Gray Media will air 51 Stripers home games on Peachtree Sports Network in Georgia this season. Select games will also air on Palmetto Sports & Entertainment in northeastern Georgia and the western Carolinas. This agreement marks a significant increase in broadcasts on Gray affiliates, up from 13 games in 2024 and 30 games in 2025.

Peachtree Sports Network is available in Atlanta free over the air on WPCH 17.2, as well as Comcast, Spectrum, and streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo. It is also carried free over the air on Gray-owned stations in Albany (WGCW 36.4), Augusta (WGAT 17.3), Columbus (WCTA 47.3), Macon (WPGA 50.1), and Savannah (WPHJ 19.3), Georgia.

Palmetto Sports & Entertainment is available for fans in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson television market over the air on WHNS 21.2 and on Spectrum Channel 703.

Dave Lezotte, entering his sixth season as the lead "voice of the Stripers" will once again call the play-by-play. He will be joined by Brady Penn, entering his first season as Gwinnett's broadcast associate. The first telecast is Sunday, March 29 vs. Memphis. A full broadcast schedule, subject to change, can be found at GoStripers.com/broadcast.







International League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.