Pub at the Park's 'Buffalo Buffet' Between Basketball Sessions Features All-You-Can-Eat Wings

Published on March 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Be sure to visit the ballpark between basketball sessions on Thursday, March 19 for a special 'Buffalo Buffet' that is sure to re-fuel you and keep the madness going for the evening games down the street at the arena.

Sahlen Field's Pub at the Park Restaurant will be open on Thursday, March 19 when the final buzzer sounds on the the first session with an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, featuring Chicken Wings, Sliced Top Round Beef, Pulled Pork, Penne pasta and much much more. The Buffalo Buffet will be just $27.95 ($19.95 for kids) with great Buffalocal Beer Specials on Craft ($8) and Domestic ($7) offerings as well!

And with nine TVs throughout the restaurant, you won't miss a monster dunk or buzzer beater from the rest of the action around the country, until it's time to head back down to the KeyBank Center for the second session.

To make your reservations for the Buffalo Buffet, you can call the Pub at the Park at (716) 846-2100 or make them online at PubatthePark.com!!!







