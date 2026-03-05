Red Wings Baseball's Back Bash Returns Friday, March 20

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will host their ninth annual Baseball's Back Bash, presented by Zweigle's, on Friday, March 20 at ESL Ballpark. This FREE event, marking the official return of fans to the ballpark for the first time in 2026, will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The 2026 Bash will include:

FOOD & BEVERAGES: FREE Zweigle's hot dogs, $2 draft beers, $1 soda, and water options will be available.

LIVE MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw will perform classic rock tunes.

FUN: Fans can enjoy our Speed Pitch and Bounce House inflatables, along with a variety of tailgate-style games. Spikes and Mittsy will also be available for photos and autographs throughout the evening.

TEAM STORE: The Red Wings Team Store will be open for fans to get their first look at the new and exciting 2026 merchandise.

TICKET OFFICE OPENS FOR THE SEASON: Red Wings Season Seat Holders can pick up their tickets at the Ticket Office. Single-game tickets will be available in-person for the first time.

As previously stated, General Manager DAN MASON has reaffirmed his "50-degree Guarantee". The Red Wings GUARANTEE that it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day, or your ticket will be valid for another game in April or May.

The Red Wings' 2026 home opener is Tuesday, March 31, at 4:05 p.m. against the Scranton-Wilkes/Barre RailRiders (NYY). Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.







