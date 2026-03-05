Saints Bring the Power of Fun for 75 Promotions During the 2026 Season

Published on March 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - From the first home game of the season on March 31 until the 75th game (please no rain outs) on September 13, the St. Paul Saints plan a dream lineup of 75 promotional dates. The jokes will come fast and furious, with plenty of color and some dark humor, but all in good fun. It's a celebration of epic proportions where you'll witness historic moments throughout the season. Grab a friend, take a family member, or meet someone new because the place to be for six months is Lowertown Saint Paul at CHS Field as the Power of Fun carries you through all seasons.

Opening Week: Tuesday, March 31, 6:37 p.m. & Friday, April 3, 6:37 p.m. vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) - White Jersey Hoodie Giveaway (March 31, 1,000)/Powder Blue Jersey Hoodie Giveaway (April 3, 1000) presented by CHS

It's cold in Minnesota in March and April. There is no getting around that. Maybe we get lucky and it's a beautiful 60 degree day, but we're playing the odds here. Of course, we could have handed out one earmuff or just sleeves to complete your vest ensemble, but we want to make sure you're nice and toasty during the chillier times at a Saints game. That's why we present to you, state-of-the-art jersey hoodies to keep you warm. The white jersey hoodie will be given out to the first 1,000 fans on Tuesday, March 31. Come back on Friday, April 3 to get the powder blue jersey hoodie giveaway to complete the pair, presented by CHS.

Wednesday, April 30 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 6:37 p.m.; Sunday, July 19 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 2:07 p.m.; Wednesday, August 26 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m. - Copa de la Diversion

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities' favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The St. Paul Saints started their Latin initiative back in 2010, as an Independent Professional Baseball team, with Viva Los Santos. A Saint transcends across numerous nationalities and religions and is of particular importance to the Latin community. The name St. Paul Saints has not only been important in representing the city since 1993, but likewise Santos de San Pablo is a name the local Latin community helped create in 2010. The vibrant colors in the logo represent the papel picado, a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of tissue paper in Latin folk art. The eyes of the logo are to represent Mexican Marigolds, also known as "the flower of the dead", while the logo itself shows the face of a pig displayed in the form of a sugar skull. Both play a key role in the annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival, and are meant to represent the many ballpigs of the past, which have been a long part of the St. Paul Saints history.

Friday, May 1 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Fans With Benefits Jersey with Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the Music of 1976

Nearly all of us were never good enough to play a sport professionally and have our name on the back of a jersey. Sure, maybe we played in high school. Even played a little bit in college. But reaching the ranks of getting paid to play a child's game, that's something entirely different. What if, on one night, you could imagine what it would be like if you were on the field with your name on a jersey. Tonight is that night. Our loyal season ticket holders that opted into this unique promotion, received one of their many perks when their names appear on each Saints jersey. The boys will be carrying their names close to them, so a win is in the cards. Stick around following the game for a Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to 1976 music.

Sunday, May 3 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Crayola Day with Saints/Crayola Branded Jersey Giveaway (1,000)

Created by Binney & Smith in 1902, the original Crayola box sold in 1903 for a total of five cents and contained eight colors. Emerson Moser, a famous crayon maker for Binney & Smith for 35 years, was actually colorblind. Today, you can purchase a box of 152-count Crayola crayons. We'll color the ballpark from head-to-toe in blue, red, green, tumbleweed, macaroni and cheese, mauvelous, razzmatazz, fuzzy wuzzy, and everything in between. Grab a box of crayons and find our coloring station. This is a chance to show off your artistic chops. Don't go home empty-handed. Be one of the first 1,000 people through the gates and receive a one-of-a-kind Saints/Crayola branded jersey that looks like a Crayola crayon box.

Saturday, May 16 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 2:07 p.m. - Walker Jenkins Bobblehead Giveaway presented by CHS (1,500)

His nickname is Captain America for a reason. Walker Jenkins, the man who looks like he was chiseled by a Greek God and is a Top 50 prospect in baseball, has a chance to be the next big-time player for the Minnesota Twins. Saints fans got a very brief glimpse of him at the end of 2025. Will he still be wearing a Saints uniform come this game in 2026? Only time will tell. He enters 2026 as a career .295 hitter with an .863 OPS across three seasons. If he's already gotten "the call" when this date arrives, you'll still get a chance to see him...just in bobblehead form. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Walker Jenkins bobblehead courtesy of CHS.

Sunday, May 17 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Sunday Runday, Seigo Masubuchi Completes His 100th Marathon

On May 9, 2022 Saints ushertainer Seigo Masabuchi ran 26.2 miles around the CHS Field concourse, a full 84 laps. It was his 91st marathon, but his first since being hospitalized in 2021 with COVID-19. While recovering from the virus, he was hospitalized a second time with heart issues. Then, on Sunday, May 11, 2025, an unusually warm Minnesota May day, Masubuchi willed himself across the finish line in a remarkable moment of mental and emotional strength to complete his 97th marathon. And now history will be made as the notable story comes back to life this season as Seigo puts on his running shoes for a Sunday Runday as he looks to complete his 100th career marathon. He will once again raise money for a charity and fans can pay to run one of the 84 laps with Seigo. Fans will have the chance to run a lap with Seigo by signing up with the money going towards a charity.

Saturday, May 23 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 2:07 p.m./Saturday, July 25 vs Louisville Bats, 6:37 p.m./Sunday, August 30 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 2:07 p.m. - Dog Days

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your first chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day on May 23, July 25, and August 30. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball.

Friday, June 5 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:07 p.m. - Sith Happens, Star Wars Night with Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with a Star Wars Twist

The ballpark will awaken the Force as the St. Paul Saints host a Star Wars-themed night that's sure to be out of this galaxy. Fans are invited to trade their everyday caps for Jedi robes, dust off their lightsabers, and prepare for a game where the only thing stronger than the lineup is the Force. Whether you cheer for the light side or prefer to embrace the sith-uation, this is one night where it's okay to let your fandom strike back. Stick around after the game for a Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with a Star Wars twist.

Thursday, June 18 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Pride Night

The inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community is extremely important. Pride Month takes place in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June, 1969. The goal is to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture, and support their rights. Bring on the parades, drag performances, celebrations of life for members of the community as we celebrate Pride Night. Pride celebrations stretch from the largest cities to the smallest rural towns and across every continent, including Antarctica. There is no right way to celebrate, so come out and help us rejoice in a Saints-like way.

Sunday, June 21 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Father's Day As We Welcome Dwier Brown, Who Played John Kinsella, In Field Of Dreams With Pre-Game Catch On The Field Presented by Cub

"Hey Dad, wanna have a catch?" It's one of the more iconic lines from the classic movie, Field of Dreams. With the Saints playing in the Minor Leage Field of Dreams Game on Tuesday, August 11, we'll get you ready for this one-of-a-kind event. How better to celebrate Father's Day than with a pre-game catch on the field with this amazing day presented by Cub. A special ticket package will be announced that gives you the opportunity to meet Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, in the movie Field of Dreams. Grab your dad, bring your glove, and make some lasting memories on a day that none of us will soon forget.

Wednesday, July 1 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), 7:07 p.m. - Double Play 5K with Twin Cities in Motion

This unique event combines movement, community, and America's favorite pastime as the Saints team up with Twin Cities in Motion for a 5K, or Zero K, and baseball game rolled into one. The Double Play 5K, a run- and walk-friendly event begins at 5 p.m. in downtown St. Paul offers a scenic 3.1-mile course through St. Paul's vibrant Lowertown artists' quarter, cross the Mississippi River with sweeping skyline views, and finish on the Saints' warning track inside the ballpark. Not interested in 3.1 miles? There's an option for that, too. The Double Play Zero K allows participants to skip the run or walk while still receiving event swag and a ticket to the game. It's designed for fans, cheer squads, and anyone who wants to be part of the energy without breaking a sweat. A paid entry into the 5K/Zero K gets you a ticket to that night's game.

Thursday, July 2, 7:07 p.m., Friday, July 3, 6:07 p.m., & Saturday, July 4, 6:07 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons - A250 Weekend Presented by Northland Ford Dealers

It's the celebration to end all celebrations. Bring the stars and stripes. Come with your face painted. Show your American pride because this weekend combines baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, fireworks, and a celebration of our countries semiquincentennial presented by Northland Ford Dealers. Kickoff the weekend with a First Responders Night on July 2 with a post-game fireworks show presented by Northland Ford Dealers. July 3 and 4 will include a post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and post-game Super Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy (July 3) and Northland Ford Dealers (July 4).

Thursday, July 23, 7:07 p.m., & Friday, July 24, 7:07 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers - Crooks' Haven Ghostly Gangsters with Friday Night Fireworks Powered By Xcel Energy

Welcome back to the seedy identity of the St. Paul Saints as we return to a fan-favorite personality, the Crooks' Haven Ghostly Gangsters. For two nights the Saints will return to their familiar moniker from a year ago. Many might consider the Saints the outlaws of Minor League Baseball. Put on your flapper dress, don your pinstriped suit, and grab your favorite fedora (but leave the Tommy Gun at home) because the Saints are changing their identity for one night. The uniform will display two different logos: one on the cap and the primary logo on the uniform. The Saints will don a black cap with a logo that features a baseball with a cap on its head. The baseball has black "angry ghost eyes," "scowling baseball stitches" for a mouth, and a "5 o'clock ball shadow" that makes a semicircle starting from halfway up the ball on the left side, going just below the "upper lip of the baseball stitches" and halfway up the ball on the right side. A black gangster fedora hat will sit atop the baseball with a red hat band above the brim with the nickname of the city of Saint Paul in the 1920's and 30's "Crooks Haven" in black letters. After the July 24 game enjoy our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of the roaring 1920s.

Friday, August 29 vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Minnesota Twins Day Presented by CHS - Toby Gardenhire/Ron Gardenhire Bobblehead Giveaway (1,500)

One was the first manager in Triple-A St. Paul Saints history. The other was an all-time great manager for the Minnesota Twins. They just happen to be father and son. We honor our former manager, and his Dad, on Minnesota Twins Day presented by CHS with the first 1,500 fans in attendance receiving a Toby Gardenhire, in a Saints uniform/Ron Gardenhire, in a Twins uniform, bobblehead. Toby racked up 357 victories during his five seasons with the Saints, second most in franchise history. Ron amassed 1,068 wins with the Twins, also second most in franchise history, while winning six American League Central Division titles and the 2010 Manager of the Year. Toby got the call up this season on new Twins manager Derek Shelton's staff as Major League Field Coordinator. The two will be in attendance as they're honored in bobblehead form.

Thursday, September 10 vs. Syracuse Mets (New York Mets), 6:37 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown with Peanuts Replica Jersey Giveaway (1,000)

Let the countdown begin. Halloween is just 51 days away. Do you have your costume yet? Have you purchased all that bulk candy that stares right back at you as you walk into the grocery store? Fret not, we're getting you in the mood for All Saints Eve with our, "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" Night. There are three things we've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin. Actually, scratch that. We've had fun with all three of those topics. The ballpark transforms into the most sincere pumpkin patch in Saint Paul, complete with trick-or-treat stations, themed jerseys, costume contests, and enough orange glow to make Linus proud. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Halloween themed replica black jersey with orange zig zag across the front.

Saturday, September 12 vs. Syracuse Mets, 5:07 p.m. - Fan Appreciation with Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show

The Saints have been one of the best drawing teams in all of Minor League Baseball since CHS Field opened in 2015. Tonight, we thank every one of you for making us a successful organization. Whether this is your first game of the season or your 75th, this is our way to give back to you. Games, prizes, and fun are all a part of this Fan Appreciation Night. How much do we love our fans? Over the years our fans have expressed how much they love our Monster Food Truck Rally, so we oblige one final time. That's the lead up to the final fireworks show of the season, but we go out big with our Fireworks Super Show.

Along with these games the Saints are providing other incredible themed nights:

April 1 - The Ultimate Prank Game

April 5 - Easter Sunday

April 18 - Anime Day

May 2 - Harry Potter

May 12 - Larry Doby Passion for the Community

May 14 - Grad Night presented by Cub

May 21 - Military Appreciation Night

June 19 - Juneteenth Celebration

June 30 -Naming the Minnesota Star Tribune's Second Half of the season Pig

July 17 - Irish Night

August 6 - St. Paul Colored Gophers Night

August 25 - Stand Up 2 Cancer Night presented by Minnesota Oncology

September 9 - Fighting Saints Hockey Night

Friday Night Fireworks Nights Powered by Xcel Energy w/Musical Themes:

April: 3 (FUN Songs), 17 (Punny Songs)

May: 1 (1976), 15 (Yacht Rock), 22 (Songs With Locations in Them)

June: 5 (Star Wars), 19 (Honoring Juneteenth)

July: 3 (USA), 17 (Irish), 24 (Roaring 20s)

August: 7 (TGIF Shows), 28 (Kids Hip Hop Lullabies)

September: 11 (2001)

Fireworks SuperShows

May 24: Memorial Day Celebration with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks Show presented by Blaze Credit Union

July 3: Independence Day featuring post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

July 4: Independence Day featuring post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks presented by Northland Ford Dealers

September 12: Fan Appreciation Night with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks

Giveaways:

March 31: White Jersey Hoodie (1,000)

April 3: Powder Blue Jersey Hoodie (1,000)

April 4: Magnet Schedule (2,000)

May 3: Saints/Crayola branded jersey (1,000)

May 16: Walker Jenkins bobblehead (1,500)

August 29: Toby Gardenhire/RonGardenhire double bobblehead (1,500)

September 10: Peanuts Replica Jersey (1,000)

While each day is packed with a theme, fans can count on a weekly promotion. They are as follows:

Monday: Off-day for the Saints, but this is a Wyndham Roadtrip Monday. Find out where the team is headed each week.

Tuesday: Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday

Wednesday: Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday

Thursday: Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Seltzers

Friday: Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme

Saturday: Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday

Sunday: The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring post-game kids run the bases

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 24 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows on July 3, powered by Xcel Energy, July 4, presented by Northland Ford Dealers, and September 12, presented by Laker Promotions, are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will play a 150-game slate that begins on the road against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) on Friday, March 27. The home opener is Tuesday, March 31 at 6:37 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox).







International League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.