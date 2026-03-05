Red Wings Release 2026 Preliminary Promotional Schedule

Published on March 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2026 preliminary promotional schedule, ahead of their March 31 home opener at ESL Ballpark. The promotional schedule will comprise 21 fireworks nights, 13 chances for kids to run the bases, six replica jersey giveaways, three bobblehead giveaways, and much more. The promotional schedule is subject to change, with additional announcements as we approach Opening Day.

GIVEAWAYS:

Replica Jerseys:

- May 13 (ROC the Lilac)

- May 25 (Camo)

- May 29 (Mittsy)

- June 10 (White Hots)

- June 18 (Plates)

- August 12 (White Hots)

BOBBLEHEADS:

- Tom Alston (June 19)

- Bruce & Josh Snyder (July 5)

- Ernie Clement (July 28)

WINTER HAT:

- March 31

MAGNET SCHEDULE:

- March 31 (2026)

HAWAIIAN SHIRT:

- June 20 (Cocos Locos Red)

CAP

- June 13 (Red Wings Performance Mesh)

- August 11 (Zoo Cap)

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday, all tickets are half-priced (excluding Opening Day), presented by M&T Bank.

WEDNESDAY: Most Wednesday night games starting May 13, we will be giving away replica jerseys!

THURSDAY: Thursday night games are for the Plates; Pre-game happy hours (with $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar, courtesy of Bud Light, and Genny Light); College Nights ($16 ticket includes a 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with a valid college ID).

FRIDAY: Post-Game Fireworks series starting May 15.

SATURDAY: Post-Game Fireworks series beginning May 30, presented by ESL.

SUNDAY: Kids Run The Bases, presented by Wegmans; Knot Hole Kids Club, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

RECURRING PROMOTIONS:

BARK IN THE PARK: May 1, June 10, July 30, August 27, and September 9.

$5 TICKETS: May 25, September 7.

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: June 20, July 1, and August 25, presented by Verizon.

BRUCE THE BAT DOG: April 4, May 16, May 25, June 13, June 20, July 4, July 18, August 1, August 15, August 29, and September 12, presented by Flower City Group.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: 45 minutes before first pitch of every home game, a current Red Wings player will be available to sign autographs.

CONDENSED PRELIMINARY PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

MARCH 31 (Opening Day)

Winter Hat Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans), presented by ESL.

2026 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans), presented by I-Evolve Technology Services.

APRIL 5

Easter with a pre-game on-field Easter Egg Hunt.

APRIL 18

Disability and Sensory Awareness and Acceptance Day presented by Best Buddies in Western New York.

APRIL 30

Careers in Sports Day.

MAY 1

Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

MAY 2

Clean Sweep, presented by the City of Rochester.

MAY 12 - MAY 17

ROC the Lilac Week, presented by Greater ROC.

MAY 13

ROC the Lilac Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Greater ROC.

MAY 16

Fireworks presented by East House.

MAY 25 (Memorial Day special 4:05 p.m. start)

Military Appreciation Day, presented by I-Evolve Technology Services.

Camo Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 21& over), presented by Genny Light

$5 Tickets.

MAY 27

Education Day.

MAY 29

Women in Sports Night featuring a pregame Softball Clinic.

Mo'ne Davis Appearance.

Mittsy Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by ESL.

Fireworks, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers.

MAY 31

Catholic Schools Day.

JUNE 10

White Hots Night, presented by Zweigle's.

White Hots Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by RE/MAX.

JUNE 12

ZOOperstars presented by C.P. Ward.

JUNE 13

Red Wings Performance Mesh Hat Giveaway (First 2,000 Fans), presented by Segar & Sciortino.

JUNE 18

Plates Jersey Giveaway (First 500 Fans 21 & over), presented by Michelob Ultra.

JUNE 19

Tribute to the Negro Leagues Night.

Tom Alston Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Jack Link's Meat Snacks; available at Wegmans.

JUNE 20

Cocos Locos Night presented by Verizon.

Cocos Locos Red Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Upstate Honda Dealers.

JULY 3

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Post-Game Concert presented by Monroe County.

JULY 4

4th of July Celebration presented by Wegmans.

JULY 5

Bruce Meet & Pet and a Bruce & Josh Snyder Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Flower City Group.

JULY 17

Christmas in July.

JULY 28

Ernie Clement Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Upstate Honda Dealers.

JULY 29

Camp Day.

JULY 30

Duel of the Dishes: The Rochester Plates will battle the dreaded Syracuse Salt Potatoes.

JULY 31

Cancer Survivor Night presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute.

AUGUST 2

Princesses in the Park.

AUGUST 11

ZOO Cap Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) presented by the Seneca Park Zoo.

AUGUST 12

White Hots Night presented by Zweigle's.

White Hots Jersey Giveaway.

AUGUST 28

Hockey Night.

AUGUST 29

Irish Night with Jersey Auction.

SEPTEMBER 9

Pride Night.

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Ellenwood Electric.

SEPTEMBER 11

Deaf Culture Night presented by Verizon.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets are already on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com. The ESL Ballpark Box Office will be open beginning Friday, March 20, at 4:00 p.m. Rochester opens the 2026 home campaign with a six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY) on March 31 at ESL Ballpark. Season seats, group outings, single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information on these options can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.