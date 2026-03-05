"Liberty Ignited: a Lehigh Valley Salute to America at 250" Blasts off at Coca-Cola Park on July 3rd

Published on March 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to introduce Liberty Ignited, the region's largest drone and fireworks show ever in partnership with Discover Lehigh Valley®, Lehigh County, and America250PA, slated to blast off on July 3rd in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Including at least 250 drones and a fireworks spectacular, presented by IBEW 375, that will be more than FIVE TIMES the size of a normal IronPigs post-game fireworks show, Liberty Ignited: A Lehigh Valley Salute to America at 250, will be a fitting way to celebrate 250 years of America.

The event will showcase hundreds of drones, illuminated and synced to music, producing dazzling displays, visuals and patterns across the night sky. The drone performance will be followed by the largest fireworks display in Coca-Cola Park's history, combining for the most expansive skyward celebration ever staged in the Lehigh Valley all in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

"We are excited to host the Lehigh Valley's pinnacle event celebrating our country's 250th anniversary in such grand style," said Kurt Landes, President & General Manager of the IronPigs. "Designed to be the region's apex 250th birthday event, it's an honor to be opening Coca-Cola Park to the community for such a meaningful, memorable and patriotic celebration. This once-in-a-lifetime occasion will not only bring the area's largest drone and largest fireworks display ever, but also impactful ceremonies recognizing our veterans, active military and first responders while also honoring our entire community's legacy and history."

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased HERE, with field level tickets priced at a celebratory $17.76. Hospitality tickets are also available for both groups and individuals and may be purchased by contacting the IronPigs' Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447). This event is considered to very likely sell out well in advance of July 3rd.

Ballpark gates will open on July 3rd at 5:30pm. Ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm featuring the National Anthem, a flag-raising ceremony and guest appearances followed by patriotic music and performances. The event will conclude with the historic drone show at 9pm with the largest fireworks show, by far, in Coca-Cola Park history beginning shortly after the drone show.

Any performers who may be interested in joining the IronPigs ensemble for the evening may contact Allison Valentine (AValentine@ironpigsbaseball.com). Entertainment and ceremonies already scheduled for the evening include:

Salute to Veterans and Service Members

Opening Ceremonies with Color Guard, National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, Flag raising

Period & Historical Reenactments

Re-creations of the Gettysburg Address, Declaration of Independence and others

Community Patriotic Sing-a-long

Patriotic Music & bands

Video tribute to America

Liberty Ignited is supported through an America250PA Semiquincentennial Grant, part of a statewide effort to foster meaningful projects, programs, and events honoring the nation's 250th anniversary.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.